The year 2021 is going to be very special for the smartphone industry. This year, the world’s top 5 big smartphone companies are expected to reshuffle their global market positions. At the moment, Huawei remains the world’s No. 1 smartphone company, but the next year could prove to be a tough one for Huawei. According to a recent report by DigiTimes, Huawei may fall to number 7 in the global smartphone market in the year 2021. The major reason behind this is being told to the American ban on the vehicle.According to a Digi Times report, the brands that will be in the top 5 next year include Samsung, Apple, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi. The report states that in 2021 Samsung and Apple will be able to occupy the number 1 and 2 ranks. After this, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi are likely to be in the list. At the same time, Chinese brand Transsion is expected to own the brand Techno, Itel and Infinix at number six in Africa and South Asia.

Smartphone shipments will increase next year

Overall, the next year is expected to be good for the smartphone industry. Before this, in the year 2018 to 2020, it has seen a steady decline. Reports said that in 2021, the global smartphone shipment rate could increase by double digit or by 150 million units.

5G technology will have a big hand

5G technology is going to be a big contributor to the growth in the smartphone industry. According to the report, the availability of entry-level 4G and 5G devices in new markets will also serve to increase smartphone shipments. It is expected to reach 150 crores by 2023 and 170 crores by 2025. DigiTimes Research also states that the global shipment of 5G smartphones could reach 200 million units in the year 2020 and is expected to be 122 million in 2025.