There are a total of 8 crore 81 lakh beneficiaries under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme to avail Rs 6000 in three installments annually. On August 9, PM Narendra Modi transferred Rs 17000 crore to the bank accounts of 8.5 crore farmers. The Union Agriculture Ministry has sent 30 lakh and farmers 2-2 thousand rupees. The PM Kisan Yojana, started on 24 February 2019, was affected only from 1 December 2018. Many changes have been made since the scheme began. Such as Aadhar card mandatory, elimination of holding limit, self registration etc. Let’s know about the important changes that have taken place since the inception of the scheme ..

Aadhar card mandatory

If you are thinking of taking advantage of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, then your base is most important. Without Aadhaar you cannot avail this scheme. The government has made Aadhaar mandatory for the beneficiaries.

Hold limit over

At the beginning of the scheme, only those farmers who had cultivable farming with 2 hectares or 5 acres were considered eligible. Now the Modi government has abolished this obligation so that 14.5 crore farmers can get its benefits.

Self registration facility

For this, the benefit of PM Kisan Yojana should reach more and more farmers, for this the Modi government has ended the obligation to visit Lekhpal, Kanungo and Agriculture Officer. Now farmers can register themselves, they can also sit at home. If you have a Khatauni, Aadhaar card, mobile number and bank account number, go to the Farmers Corner on pmkisan.nic.in and register yourself.

Status check facility

The government made another big change that you can check your status yourself after registration. Like what is the status of your application, how much installment has come in your bank account etc. Now any farmer can get status information by entering his Aadhaar number, mobile or bank account number by visiting PM Kisan Portal.

Benefits of Kisan Credit Card and Manadhan Yojana

The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) has also been added to the PM Kisan Scheme. KCC has become easier for beneficiaries of PM farmers. Farmers get loans up to Rs 3 lakh at 4% on KCC. At the same time, the farmer enjoying the benefit of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi will not have to provide any documents for PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana. Under this scheme, farmers can choose to contribute directly from the benefits received from the PM-Kisan scheme.