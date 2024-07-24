Home page World

From: Lilly Geissler

With these 5 tips, every holiday trip will be a success! © picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Are you going on holiday by car this summer? Our tips will help you avoid frustration on your road trip.

Summertime is vacation time. More and more Germans are deciding to go on vacation in Germany or in Europe and are therefore hitting the road. While the vacation itself is supposed to be relaxing, a road trip like this can often be the opposite: traffic jams, heat, and stress at the gas station often make the trip to vacation exhausting. These life hacks promise to help. Find out why you should always have a pair of barbecue tongs in your car at BuzzFeed.

Why you should always have some wet wipes in your car

In many European countries you have to pay money to use the roads. Austria, the Czech Republic, Holland, Portugal and France are just a few popular holiday destinations where you have to pay a toll. You can read everything you need to take into account here.

Anyone who has paid the toll receives a sticker that they can stick on their windshield to prove that they have paid the fee. This often means a lot of fiddling around to get the sticker off.

This trick should help. You can use a wet wipe to dab the vignette from behind. After a while you can then start to peel off the edges. The vignette will then come off almost by itself.

The trick with the car key

It’s too hot in the car? Sure, who hasn’t experienced it? In summer, the car quickly becomes an involuntary sauna. Anyone who has ever had to leave their car in the sun for a while knows the midsummer smoke box all too well.

If you have a car with electric windows and a remote key, you can easily get some air flow: if you hold down the button to open the car for a little longer, all the windows will roll down at the same time. The whole thing works the other way round too: just hold down the button to close and the windows will roll back up.

The built-in refrigerator

We all know it: In the summer heat, the drinks on your road trip get warm far too quickly! The refreshing cooling quickly turns into a warm disappointment. So why not put the drinks in the car fridge? No, it’s not a super-expensive extra! Because almost any glove compartment can easily be turned into a fridge.

It depends a bit on the car and the equipment, but many cars have a small hidden wheel in the glove compartment. You just have to turn this and pleasantly cold air from the air conditioning flows into the glove compartment. Of course it doesn’t get extremely cold in there, but water, cola, etc. stay cold for a little longer.

The secret bottle opener

Now the drinks on the road stay cold for a little longer, but then you can’t open them? No problem, because every car also comes with hidden bottle openers. The tongue of the seat belt is perfect for opening bottles if you don’t have a suitable device to hand. Of course you should keep your seat belt fastened when driving, but this tip is perfect for taking a break at a rest stop or relaxing in the motorhome in the evening. How you can quickly cool the party drinks, read here.

Where is my fuel cap?

If you’re planning a long road trip, you’ll have to fill up every now and then. Many people forget which side the fuel cap is on. And nothing is more embarrassing than driving into the gas station from the wrong side… But did you know that you don’t even have to remember the cap’s placement? Next to the fuel gauge there is a small arrow that points either to the right or to the left and thus, you guessed it, shows the side of the fuel cap.

Thanks to these tips, nothing stands in the way of the perfect summer holiday by car. You can therefore enjoy your holiday to the fullest.