Solar-powered products also have business- Some states have made solar plant mandatory in the industrial sector. Among them, you can start the business of solar PV, solar thermal system, solar attic fan, solar cooling system. These days, many such products are in demand which run on solar. Indian and foreign companies are making solar mobile chargers, solar water heaters, solar pumps, solar lights. Some of these products such as water heaters, pumps are also subsidized by the Central and State Government. You can also start the business of these products. It will cost 1 to 2 lakh rupees to start this business. Loan facility is also available from banks. Business can earn 20–40 thousand rupees a month.