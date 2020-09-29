Bollywood stars are often seen in luxurious and expensive vehicles. Anyway, when you have no shortage of money, you will want to buy everything best and this is what the stars of Bollywood industry also do. That is why today we will tell you about the 5 Bollywood celebrities who have expensive cars.

Akshay Kumar – Khel Kumar has a Porsche Cayenne worth 1.37 crores. Also Mercedes-Benz V-Class, whose ex showroom price is Rs. 1.10 crores. According to media reports, Akshay Kumar also owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom which is said to cost 9.50 crores.

Tiger Shroff – BMW 5 Series- Tiger Shroff owns a white BMW 5 Series. It has many amazing features like remote control parking, wireless charging and gesture control. Along with BMW 5 Series ABS, features like dynamic traction control, cornering brake control, hill descent control are also in this car. The price of this car is said to be more than 49 lakh rupees.

Ranbir Kapoor – Land Rover Range Rover Vogue – Ranbir Kapoor bought this car in the year 2017 and it was worth 1.6 crores at that time. Ranbir Kapoor often uses this car for the shooting of his films. This vehicle is very much liked by Ranbir. According to sources, Ranbir also has an Audi A8 L and Audi R8.

Kiara Advani – Mercedes-Benz E-Class – Kiara has a Mercedes-Benz E220D priced at Rs 57.17 lakh. Apart from Kiara, this car is with many other big personalities of Bollywood, including stars like Ajay Devgan, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan.

Sonu Sood- Sonu Sood owns an Audi Q7 car which is one of his favorite cars, priced between Rs 60 and 80 lakhs. Apart from this, Sonu also owns a Mercedes-Benz. The price of this vehicle is 50 to 60 lakh rupees. Apart from these two vehicles, Sonu also owns a Porsche Panamera, which costs between 1.8 crore to 2 crore.