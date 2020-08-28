Drugs angle In the case of Sushant’s mysterious death, all the people were shocked when the ‘drugs angle’ surfaced. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intervened in this matter when the drugs came to light. NCB has registered a case against Riya Chakraborty. Apart from this, NCB will soon take Riya’s blood sample to detect drugs angle. Riya’s WhatsApp chat points to a drugs angle. At the same time, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also conducting its investigation regarding money laundering.

Errors in forensic report Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report raised many questions for not mentioning ‘time of death’. When the CBI team took this case from the Mumbai Police, they took help from the forensic team of AIIMS. According to a Times Now report, AIIMS forensic chief Sudhir Gupta has claimed the irregularities in the post-mortem report. He also said that the Mumbai Police should have taken a second opinion as the post-mortem report did not mention the time of Sushant’s death. Sudhir Gupta has given his suspicions to the CBI. A CBI team questioned the doctors who had Sushant at the hospital.

Riya Chakraborty destroyed hard-drive? In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI team is questioning the people present in the actor’s house. According to a Times Now report, during interrogation, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani confessed to the CBI that Riya Chakraborty had Sushant’s hard drive destroyed on 8 June. She left Sushant’s apartment the same day.

Riya Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt chat The most shocking revelation about Sushant’s death was Riya Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt’s WhatsApp chat. This chat is with our partner Times Now. On June 8, Mahesh and Riya’s conversation reveals that the actress had informed the filmmaker that she was leaving Sushant as his father was unhappy with their relationship. Appearing in the chat, Mahesh advised Riya to move forward in life.

Mumbai Police’s action lapse As reported by Times Now report, the CBI team has found several deficiencies in the investigation conducted by Mumbai Police. The investigation team has termed the action of the CBI as not being properly handled by the body of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The sudden death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput shocked everyone. The Mumbai Police questioned several people in this case. But Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against Riya Chakraborty and others in Patna. Eventually the case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court. Ever since the CBI started investigating this case, shocking revelations have started.