Highlights: In view of the festive season, the Railways has decided to run some special trains in the next few days.

According to the railway notification, about 40 trains will be run

In the festive season, trains get crowded

People will benefit greatly from these special trains in the festive season

new Delhi

Indian Railways has decided to run some additional special trains. This decision of the Railways has been taken in view of the festive season, because the congestion increases in this season. So let us know the list of additional trains that the Railways have decided to run.

1- Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune AC Duronto Express Special (02264) Train. This train will start running from October 15.

2- Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Duronto Express Special (02263) Train. It has been decided to run this train from 16 October.

3- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi AC Express Special (02461) Train. The train will start running from October 15.

4- New Delhi-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra AC Express Special (02461) Train. This train will start running from 16 October.

5- New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special (02029) Train. This train will also run from 16 October.

6- Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special (02030) Train. This train will also start running from October 16.

7- New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Special (02017) Train. Railways will start running this train from October 15.

8- Dehradun-New Delhi Shatabdi Special (02018) Train. This train will start from October 15.

9- New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Special (02011) Train. This train will be started from October 15.

10- Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Special (02012) Train. This train will also run from October 15.

11- Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune AC Special (02493) Train. This train will start running from 16 October.

12- Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Special (02494) Train. This train will start from October 18.

13- Bandra Terminus- Hazrat Nizamuddin Yuva Express Special (09047) Train. This train will start running from 16 October.

14- Hazrat Nizamuddin – Bandra Terminus Yuva Express Special (09048) Train. This train will start from October 17.

15- Lokmanya Tilak-Haridwar AC Express Special (02171) Train. This train will start running from October 15.

16- Haridwar-Lokmanya Tilak AC Express Special (02172) Train. This train will run from October 16.

17- Lokmanya Tilak-Lucknow AC Express Special (02121) Train. This train will start running from 17 October.

18- Lucknow-Lokmanya Tilak AC Express Special (02122) Train. This train will start from October 19.

19- Nagpur-Amritsar AC Express Special (02025) Train. This train will run from October 17.

20- Amritsar-Nagpur AC Express Special (02026) Train. This train will start from October 19.

21- Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Special (02505) Train. This train is being run on 12 October.

22- New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Special (02506) Train. This train will be started from October 15.

23- Dibrugarh- New Dilalli Rajdhani Special (02503) Train. This train will start from October 15.

24- New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Special (02504) Train. This train will start running from 20 October.

25- Chapra-Durg Special (05159) Train. This train will run from October 13.

26- Durg-Chhapra Special (05160) Train. This train will also start from October 13.

27- Vadodara-Varanasi Superfast Special (09103) Train. This train will run on the track from October 21.

28- Varanasi-Vadodara Superfast Special (09104) Train. This train will start from October 23.

29- Udhna-Danapur Special (09063) Train. This train will start running from October 17.

30- Danapur-Udhna Special (09064) Train. This train will start from October 18.

31- Valsad-Haridwar Special (09111) Train. This train will start running from 20 October.

32- Haridwar-Valsad Special (09112) Train. This train will start from October 21.

33- Bandra Terminus-Lucknow Special (09021) Train. This train will start running from October 17.

34- Lucknow-Bandra Terminus Special (09022) Train. From October 18, this train will start running on the track.

35- Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Kamakhya Special (09305) Train. This train will start from October 15.

36- Kamakhya-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special (09306) Train. This train will start running from 18 October.

37- Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Terminal Duronto Special (02813) Train. This train will start from October 17.

38- Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhubaneswar Duronto Special (02814) Train. This train will start running from 19 October.

39- Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Special (02209) Train. This train will start from October 21.

40- New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Duronto Special (02210) Train. This train will start running from 22 October.