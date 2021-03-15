With the recent launch of next-generation consoles, many developers are already at work with groundbreaking and innovative projects that will make the most of both the beastly Xbox Series X, as well as the small but powerful Xbox Series S. Although, During the past year, the different Microsoft events gave us a first look at the exclusive games for Xbox Series in 2021, but in addition to these, many other exclusive games would have a release scheduled for 2022, such as Avowed, Everwild and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, among others.
But this does not end here, since in the meantime exclusive prepared to go on the market next year, if nothing changes, other multiplatform titles (among which is Starfield, now exclusive to Xbox thanks to the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft ), they would see the light in less than a year. As the well-known insider has indicated Tom henderson via Twitter, These 4 great games would arrive on Xbox in 2022.
The latest rumors of Starfield have indicated that it would have a launch at the end of 2021, but as this reliable insider has communicated, its launch on the market seems to be going to 2022, which could also have been its date from the beginning. In the case of Titanfall 3, its release during the next year would coincide with the latest rumors about its development.
In the case of the 2019 Modern Warfare sequel, as Henderson corrected in the tweet, it would also see the light of day in 2022, although different leaks and rumors have indicated that Activision’s next Call of Duty would arrive on dates similar to the ones that Black Ops Cold War has done. Still, it looks like we’ll have a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare.
Everything we know about Skull & Bones, Ubisoft’s new pirate adventure
Finally, it’s time to talk about Skull and Bones. The new pirates adventure developed by Ubisoft would have restarted its development several times and changed teams, with the aim of ending up taking the project forward. This is not very good news, but for all those who have been following the track, you already know that several agreements force the French company to launch Skull and Bones to the market in 2022 or at the latest 2023.
