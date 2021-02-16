Every month new games are available on Game Pass, but some must go too. This process of arrival and departure of games from Microsoft’s flagship service is the way streaming services work, and yet for many it will undoubtedly be bad news not to be able to play some games due to their departure from Game Pass. The good thing is that Game Pass offers a 10% discount so you can buy that game you don’t want to stop playing.

Phil Spencer has said several times that the Game Pass is not a NetflixWell, these are not games that you can simply play. For Spencer the idea behind the Game Pass is that it is a window to showcase the games, and for the developers to make a profit. In part, this is why games are available on Game Pass.

More backward compatible games coming soon to Xbox Series X | S

These 4 games are no longer available on Game Pass

Between the games that will no longer be available on Game Pass, there are three console games and one PC. As always, this announcement was given in advance so that those who play and enjoy them could do so in the remaining time. Right now there are more than 300 games available on Game Pass. And every month is an opportunity for your favorite game to join the service, as Microsoft is keen to keep their service up-to-date with the best games of all genres and budgets.

This is the list of games that are no longer available on Game Pass:

Blob – Xbox Console Game Pass – February 15

Ninja Gaiden II – Xbox Console Game Pass – February 15

World of Horror – Xbox Game Pass for PC – February 15

Shadows of the Damned – Xbox Console Game Pass – February 15