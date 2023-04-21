United States.- Currently, the fashion it looks like something very sophisticated, without any logos in sight, or at least that’s how it’s described by fashionistas who start to imitate the style of the hit HBO series, ‘succession‘.

And it is that in social networks the fact began to become a trend that how is it possible that people with a lot of money do not wear clothes with logos or boast of brands with huge letters, and after investigating, they discovered the existence of the silent luxury.

Despite the fact that the term has just become known, the truth is that it has existed for several years, and it was very well reflected in the nineties, since it was what was considered minimalism, which is why celebrities now They have started to adopt that style.

That is why on this occasion Debate brings you the four celebrities who use the “quiet luxury” and you did not know it.

1.- Kendall Jenner

Today, Kendall Jenner is one of the most recognized models, as well as a clear reference to silent luxury, but in reality it’s not my own stylesince Bad Bunny’s girlfriend usually dresses according to trends.

However, the sister Kylie Jenner she always wears complete looks from The Row, which she has classified as her favorite brand, as well as other brands such as Celine, Max Mara or Loro Piana.

2.- Olivia Palermo

After Olivia Palermo rose to fame with ‘the city‘ on the screen MTVHer way of dressing was never overlooked, since the artist knew very well how to combine in terms of current fashion but without letting go of the classic style, since she always wore large blazers, stilettos, and cashmere sweaters.

3.- Gwyneth Paltrow

After having won a trial just a few weeks ago after being accused of a ski accident, Gwynneth Paltrow began to wear a unique style, and with handbags of Celine or The Rowwith monochrome looks and oversize shirts, attended to give his testimony.

4.- Olsen twins

The childhood of millions of millennials was marked by the performances of the twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsenwho became the designers of The Row, a famous firm that bets on the quiet luxury and managed to make it his trademark.