If there is one city in the world that Bollywood stars love the most after Mumbai, then it will be called London. The London Eye, London Bridge and Oxford Street often appear in Bollywood films. But there are also some stars who go to London not only to shoot films but also to celebrate holidays. That is why in this special story of today, we are going to tell you about 4 Bollywood actors who have their own house in London.

1. Shah Rukh Khan- Shah Rukh Khan has a luxurious house in Mumbai, ‘Mannat’, a farmhouse in Alibaug and a house in London. According to a report, SRK owns an apartment in Posh Park Lane in central London where he often prefers to live with his family.

2.Kajol- According to media reports, Kajol and Ajay Devgan bought a house in London’s Park Lane in 2013. If you notice, Kajol’s Instagram account is full of pictures of holidays with family in England and London.

3. Shilpa Shetty Kundra- Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra own a seven bedroom property in Oxford Street, London. Shilpa goes to London with her family almost every year for a holiday.

4. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja – Sonam Kapoor is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. Both have homes in Mumbai, Delhi and London, the most of which is the London house close to their heart.