Health Tips: By the way, exercise is very useful in keeping the body healthy, because exercise removes dirt from the body in the form of sweat. Along with this, it burns the extra fat of the body and promotes strength and immunity. According to health experts, the maximum effect of the Karona virus is on the lungs of the patient, due to which the patient starts having difficulty in breathing, so today we are going to tell you some such postures, which make your lungs healthy Will help you to avoid Corona virus by making.

Exhale

For this you sit in Vajrasana. Then raise your hips upwards with the ankles. Then make a 2-inch gap in your knees. Now while breathing, slowly move your hands backwards and try to hold your ankles. Then move your neck backwards and take the stomach and chest forward and spread it outwards and leave the breath while going back. Now bring the neck upwards and move the hands upwards one by one. Then come to the previous position i.e. to sit in Vajrasana. By doing this salmon, the lungs get maximum oxygen. But if you have any kind of knee problem, do not do this asana.

Make money

For this you lie down and hinge your chin down. Then join both legs and be straight. Now bend your legs towards your knees and bring them to your hips and try to hold the ankle of the feet with your hands. Then inhale and drag both your legs outwards, so that your neck and chest are completely elevated. Move your legs upwards as much as possible and your entire balance should be on your stomach and both your hands should be straight and the neck should be upwards. Now slowly come down to the previous position. Do this 10 to 15 times and try to hold your breath in the lungs for a longer time.

Do bhujangasan

For this, you lie down on the mat. Then mix your ankles and feet together. Now bring both your palms down near the shoulders. Then slowly raise your shoulders and neck upward while keeping weight on your hands. Now, hold the breath while looking up the neck. Then come down slowly exhaling. Do this 10 to 20 times and try to stay longer.

