The Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the drug nexus in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been questioned in this case. According to the report by ABP News, the investigating agency is now going to send summons to 3 superstars. It is being told that these three actors have worked with Deepika.

Kshitij Prasad has said these names!

According to the report, the initials of these actors are ‘S’, ‘R’ and ‘A’. It is reported that Kshitij Prasad has given these names during questioning. According to the report, Actor ‘A’, himself, takes drugs and supplies others. It is also being told that he is also associated with a cricketer.

3 actors’ phones are on surveillance

Meanwhile, there were also reports that NCB has taken the phones of 3 suspected actors on surveillance. Some strong proofs are required, the actors can be summoned. So far only the names of female actors have been revealed in the drug case. At the same time, the matter of retrieving data of Deepika Padukone’s phone is also coming out.

NCB calls 3 big actors on surveillance, team called from Ahmedabad and Indore

Deepika, Sara and Shraddha refuse to take drugs

Deepika Padukone was questioned by NCB for more than 5 hours on Saturday. His phone was also seized by the agency. According to the report of IANS, the NCB source had said that the phones of Deepika, Karisma, Rakul and Simone Khambata have been deposited by the NCB under the India Evidence Act. At the same time, during the interrogation, Deepika, Sara and Shraddha three clearly refused to take any kind of drugs.