Climate change is emerging as a major global threat to public health and the world economy. A recent report from the World Economic Forum highlights the significant impact that extreme weather events will have on global health over the next two decades. The report “Quantifying the Impact of Climate Change on Human Health”, produced together with Oliver Wyman, analyzes the direct and indirect effects of climate events such as floods, droughts, heat waves, tropical storms, fires and sea level rise on health Human.

Direct and indirect effects of climate events

One of the report's most concerning projections is that by 2050 Climate change could cause a significant increase in premature deaths, with estimates indicating 14.5 million additional deaths. This will have a devastating economic impact, with losses estimated at around $12.5 trillion and additional costs to global healthcare systems of $1.1 trillion.

The most vulnerable communities will be disproportionately affected by these impacts, with a particular focus on already disadvantaged populations in the African and South Asian regions. Existing inequalities in the health sector, such as resource scarcity and inadequate infrastructure, will be further exacerbated by the consequences of climate change.

Rising temperatures and extreme weather events, as highlighted in the report, will exacerbate infectious, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. In particular, floods and droughts are identified as the main causes of climate-related mortality, while heat waves represent the main cause of economic losses. Climate-sensitive diseases such as malaria and dengue are also expected to increase and spread.

To address these challenges, the report highlights the need for global transformation of health systems and collaborative efforts between different stakeholders and sectors. The analysis identifies global strategies to reduce emissions and adapt health infrastructure as urgently needed to mitigate the impacts of climate change on human health.

The most dangerous climate risks for human health

Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events around the world, posing a growing threat to global health. Among the various climate risks, three emerge as particularly acute and urgent:

flooding and extreme rainfall; Drought; heat waves.

Floods: the main climate risk for mortality

The floods emerge as the more acute climate risk for mortality according to the World Economic Forum report. It is estimated that by 2050, floods could cause the loss of life of up to 8.5 million people.

Rising sea temperatures contribute to this risk. With global warming, the amount of evaporated water increases, accelerating the melting of polar ice and raising groundwater levels. Coastal areas are particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels, with coastal flooding increasing by up to 10 times compared to 50 years ago.

In addition to loss of life and injuries, floods also lead to an increase in waterborne and vector-borne diseases, such as malaria, due to stagnant water. Damage to infrastructure and crops can cause food insecurity and malnutrition. Furthermore, floods can have serious mental health consequences for people who suffer the loss of their homes and livelihoods. Global projections indicate that equatorial regions of South America, central Africa and coastal regions of Southeast Asia will be among the hardest hit by increased flooding by 2050.

Droughts: geographical expansion and growing impact on mortality

Drought, characterized by prolonged periods of little or no rainfall, emerges as the second leading cause of climate-related mortality. It is expected to cause up to 3.2 million deaths by 2050.

Although traditionally associated with regions such as Africa, where approximately 40 million people are exposed to its effects, Droughts are spreading even in the most temperate areas of the world. Approximately 40% of the continental United States and almost a fifth of the European population are already affected by this phenomenon.

The immediate consequences of drought include reductions in water quality and availability and land degradation; these are factors that can lead to an increase in respiratory diseases due to higher concentrations of dust in the air. Furthermore, food safety, hygiene and sanitation are affected, contributing to malnutrition and the spread of infectious diseases. Drought also puts livelihoods at risk, with negative effects on the mental health of those affected.

Future areas at high risk for drought include the western United States, southwestern South America, the Mediterranean region, and southwestern Africa. Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) indicates worsening precipitation and lower groundwater levels in many of these regions, confirming the growing threat of droughts to global health.

Heat waves: economic and health threat

The heat waves, characterized by prolonged periods of extreme temperatures and humidity, represent a major economic and health threat, according to the report. It is estimated that by 2050, these waves will cause economic losses of up to $7.1 trillion, primarily due to lost productivity.

These climate events are becoming increasingly widespread around the world, with significant effects on the human body's thermoregulatory system. Heatwaves can lead to a range of health problems, including heat exhaustion and electrolyte imbalances, with potentially fatal consequences, especially in vulnerable people, where the additional strain on the body can result in heart attacks or strokes. The poorest populations, with limited access to fresh water and air conditioning, are disproportionately affected by these events.

From an economic perspective, heat waves have a significant impact on health and productivity in the workplace, especially in high-risk professions such as farmers and construction workers, who are directly exposed to high temperatures.

By 2050, heat waves are expected to cause around 1.6 million deaths, mostly in high-risk regions such as the United States, Central America, southern and western Africa, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and northern Australia . Heat exposure in these regions could increase dramatically, with increasing urbanization playing a key role in the phenomenon, as urban environments absorb and radiate heat to a much greater extent than natural areas.

Climate change is a health emergency

The report's projections on the percentage frequency of disease and mortality in a community resulting from natural disasters exacerbated by climate change present us with a disconcerting reality: by 2050, we could see more than 15 million deaths, two billion years of life healthy losses and economic losses estimated at $12.5 trillion. These figures clearly outline the size of the imminent crisis that global warming brings with itthreatening to destabilize both healthcare ecosystems and the planet as a whole.

There is an urgent call to action for governments and industry to actively engage in reducing greenhouse gas emissions to avoid such a catastrophic future. In parallel, it is crucial that policymakers, the healthcare and life sciences sectors begin to prepare for a challenging future, characterized by frequent natural disasters and devastating impacts on the communities and regions involved.

For the healthcare sector, this moment requires serious reflection on its future role and how it can develop infrastructure and operations that are more resilient to pressures arising from the climate crisis. It is essential to recognize the importance and fragility of healthcare workers and ensure that they are adequately prepared physically and mentally to face the upcoming challenges.

Furthermore, the health and life sciences sector needs to continue to establish priorities and strategies to address these challenges, working with governments, other industries and all stakeholders involved. It is essential to regularly conduct stress testing in the healthcare sector to assess its ability to withstand and recover from climate impacts.

While some progress has been made, as demonstrated by the commitment of more than 120 nations to the Declaration on Health and Climate at COP28, it is clear that much more needs to be done. Mitigating the effects of climate change will require a high degree of global cooperation and a significant commitment of resources upfront. Until now, governments and industries have been slow to address this challenge, and this must change quickly to protect global health and ensure a sustainable future for all.