Lilly Geissler

20 names that didn't make it through the registry office in Germany

Are you looking for a beautiful baby name? We can only advise against these, because these 20 first names are not allowed in Germany.

Expectant Parents know the problem: How should the Sprout What should it be called now? There are many beautiful and meaningful names that you can give your child. And then there are the more strange ones… German registry offices always allow interesting names. However, there are limits here too. These 20 did not make it onto the birth certificate. So if you are currently looking for a suitable baby name, please do not be inspired by this list.

The obvious

Titles such as Duke, King, Count

It should be obvious that you cannot give your children a title as a first name. After all, this can lead to confusion. Perhaps these parents were inspired by all the Khaleesis who were born during the Game Of Thrones Booms were born in the USA.

Brand names like Gucci and Porsche

Brand names are a little trickier… While some, like Chanel, are apparently allowed, others need to be tweaked to be approved. So Pepsi-Cola becomes Pepsi-Carola. Still others are not allowed: Gucci and Porsche were not approved by German registry offices.

When the parents suddenly get hungry at the registry office

Popcorn

Maybe the parents wanted to express their love of the cinema with this name, who knows. However, the registrar seems to be less fond of going to the cinema and therefore rejected the name.

yogurt

Yogurt is a versatile and healthy snack: whether in dressings, with muesli or in a delicious cheesecake. However, the milk dish seems rather unsuitable as a name for a child.

cherry

Kirsche is a strange case: The English translation Cherry is actually allowed. However, the registry office says no to the German word Kirsche. Perhaps the cherry should stay in the cake after all.

When mom and dad have watched too much TV

Urmel

Everyone loves this Urmel from the iceThe book by Max Kruse and the puppet play adaptation of the same name have delighted generations. These parents were probably a little too enthusiastic, but some names should simply stay in the puppet box.

Batman

Also Batman is popular and well-known. But do parents really want to take the risk of naming their child Batman, even though everyone knows what Batman’s Parents? The registry office probably saw it the same way and rejected the name. Maybe the parents tried Bruce or Wayne after that?

Shaggy

Also Scooby Doo is a popular cartoon series that has delighted generations. It is unclear whether the best friend of the always hungry dog ​​or the Jamaican-American rapper was the namesake. The registry office’s answer, however, was very clear: No.

The curse of the English language

Theiler (instead of Tyler)

Globalization doesn’t stop at baby names either. Some parents therefore opt for an international name. It’s just a shame if you can’t spell it correctly.

Crazy Horse

Where exactly the inspiration for this name came from is unclear. Perhaps the parents wanted to honor the Sioux Indian Crazy Horse, who fought against the European invaders in the 19th century. Or perhaps the parents were fans of the Parisian cabaret scene and wanted to name the child after their favorite establishment. Or maybe they just thought the name was funny. Either way, the registry office did not agree and therefore rejected the name.

Ohlove

Parents should always love their children. These children probably wanted to express that in their name. Unfortunately, the registry office rejected this name and they had to find another one…

If your parents’ favorite subject was geography

West End

London or Berlin, it doesn’t matter, the main thing is that it’s chic. Do the parents see a future for their child on the stages of London or rather a career as a diplomat in Berlin? There is a Westend in various cities, but it is unclear which one had to serve as the model for this name.

from the ocean

Summer, sun, beach and sea. The longing for this is understandable. It wasn’t just the registry office that couldn’t understand why you had to name your child “from the sea”.

Cologne

Whether you love or hate the carnival metropolis, one thing has to be admitted: Cologne is not a good name for a child. That is why the registry office rejected it.

Is the name an omen?

Chaotica

Some pregnant women claim that they know what their child will become while they are still in the womb. Perhaps that is how the name Chaotica came about?

Troublemaker

Of course, a child like that can be quite exhausting. Young parents often have less time for themselves and their hobbies. Of course, parents also need to let off steam from time to time… But this shouldn’t happen when naming the child.

Boy

Did the parents confuse the gender reveal with the baptism? Fortunately, the registry office noticed this and prevented the name from being a boy.

If the parents are sports fans

Mickilauda

I wonder if the parents were Formula 1 fans? The name certainly sounds like it was inspired by the three-time Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda and his tragic story.

Borussia

The parents of “Borussia” are certainly not the first to have tried to name their child after a football club. However, this level of fan love went too far for the registry office and the name was rejected.

Names from Hell

Lucifer and Satan

These two names literally come from hell. I wonder if the parents named their son after the Netflix series What did you want to name yourself? It doesn’t matter. Neither Lucifer nor Satan are allowed as names in Germany.

All in all, these children can be happy that their names were rejected. Of course, it is not always easy for parents to find a suitable name for their offspring. Individuality and a suitable meaning are particularly important to many. But you shouldn’t overdo it.