Highlights: This time political parties have given tickets to women candidates in Bihar elections

Rupauli and Dhamdaha seats of Purnia district have been occupied by women for a decade

JDU candidates are Bima from Rupauli and Leshi from Dhamdaha

Male candidates do not stand in front of both legislators

Purnia

Women’s participation in Bihar is increasing in politics. In the 2015 assembly elections, 28 women MLAs won the election. This time too, political parties have given a lot of tickets to women. But today we talk about 2 assembly constituencies located in Purnia district of Bihar, from where women MLAs have been winning elections continuously. Both these MLAs have always met the same male candidates. But people are unable to survive in their thunderstorms.

Rupauli and Dhamdaha assembly constituencies of Purnia are dominated by women. Sugarcane Minister Bima Bharti is coming from Rupauli seat in the Nitish government, winning elections continuously for the last 15 years. At the same time, Leshi Singh is winning the election from Dhamdaha seat. Bima Bharti and Leshi Singh face off against male candidates. But both are voter in their respective areas. Both come from JDU. The party has again fielded both women MLAs by giving them tickets.

Bima Bharti has been winning continuously since 2005

Sugarcane Minister Bharti Bahubali is the wife of Awadhesh Mandal in the Bihar government. Beema has been winning consecutive elections from Rupauli seat since 2005. In 2005, she contested from RJD. Have fought JDU in 2010 and 2015. Bima Bharti is also a minister in the Nitish cabinet. She defeated BJP’s Prem Prakash Mandal in the 2015 assembly elections. In the previous two elections, Insurance had defeated Shankar Singh of LJP. Bima Bharti won the election in 2010 by over 10 thousand votes.

JDU has given ticket again

Bima Bharti was also in the news a few years ago over controversies with her husband. Nitish Kumar has also given Bima Bharati a ticket from Rupauli in 2020. At the same time, Bima Bharti came to pick up the symbol this time with her husband Awadhesh Mandal. Awadhesh Mandal had said that we will win the election again. Now there is no problem.

Leshi Singh captured Dhamdaha

At the same time, JDU leader Leshi Singh has also been a three-time MLA from Dhamdaha seat. She has been an MLA from Dhamdaha in 2000, 2010 and 2015. Leshi was defeated only in 2015. She has also been the Minister of Industry in the Nitish government. Lacey Singh has been re-nominated by JDU in 2020. Leshi Singh has also been competing against male candidates in the Dhamdaha seat. Leshi Singh defeated RLSP’s Shankar Azad in the 2015 election by nearly 30 thousand votes.

Significantly, Leshi Singh is the wife of Butan Singh. Leshi stepped into politics in the year 2000 after the murder of Butan Singh. On 19 April 2020, Bootan Singh was shot dead in Purnia Civil Court. He was in judicial custody at the time and was brought to court.