We say goodbye to Manuel Neuer © IMAGO / ActionPictures

Manuel Neuer is retiring from the national team. From sad to mean: these are the best reactions to the GOATkeeper’s departure.

All good things come to an end. Nevertheless, it is sad when that end comes: Thomas Müller has announced his retirement from the national team and is ending his DFBcareer. His fans will miss him very much. Anyone who has to play against him will breathe a sigh of relief. He is considered an exceptional goalkeeper. Since he won the World Cup in 2014, he has been captain of the national team. Yes, the loss of Manuel Neuer will leave a hole in German football. That is why we want to fill him with the help of X (Twitter) erect a final monument.

1. Some think he revolutionized football…

2. … others see it a little differently:

3. Some fans send mixed signals:

4. For some fans, a world collapses:

5. You can also just leave it at congratulations:

6. This is all crazy:

“It’s just crazy that Manuel Neuer no longer plays for Germany!”

7. Some are already looking forward to the supposed successor:

“Manuel Neuer is retiring from international football. Ter Stegen can finally shine in the German national team.”

8. It’s kind of crazy that there are people who have only seen Neuer in goal:

9. This one knows what Manuel Neuer actually became famous for:

10. NeoSpiritx prefers to point to Neuer’s career losses

“He should have won the Ballon d’Or in 2014.”

11. Writer Hasnain Kazim has bad news for us…

12. That almost sounds like an obituary…

“The German national team will simply not be the same without Manuel Neuer. He was so important that there is a before Manuel Neuer and an after Manuel Neuer. Thank you, captain. Thank you, legend. Thank you, Manu. Thank you, goatkeeper.”

13. Someone is still at the beginning of grieving:

14. Others are really confused:

15. We are happy for Manu: He finally has more time for his hobbies:

Manuel Neuer’s contract with FC Bayern Munich By the way, it still runs for another year. So it’s not over yet. The fans would like to thank us for all the great moments… Share your favorite Manuel Neuer moment with us.

