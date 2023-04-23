There are plenty of fun fast crossovers. As long as they are not too big or too heavy.

As you know, we don’t always have the best for the crossover. It’s a ridiculous concept. Especially in these times of scarcity, it is strange that you start displaying excess. The crossover and SUV are a bit like sprinkling Ruderer champagne in R&B videos 10 years ago: a waste of raw materials and cool ingredients. Because in many cases you can drop the powertrain in a ‘normal’ car and you suddenly have a very nice car.

But that’s not to say that all fast crossovers aren’t worth it. On the contrary, there are plenty of cars where the dividing line between ordinary automobile and crossover is close together. You will not accidentally encounter the sporty versions of this in this overview. What you don’t encounter are the larger crossovers and SUVs.

Of course it is a list of the coolest fast crossovers, not so much ALL fast crossovers. If you miss one, let us know in the comments!

Subaru Forester STI II Type M (SF5)

2001

Perhaps the founder of the genre of fast crossovers for the petrolhead. The first smart thing Subaru did was not to make the Forester too much of an off-roader. The funny thing is, that is also the case in terms of construction, but in terms of technology, the Forester has a few surprises, such as permanent four-wheel drive and sometimes even low gearing. In technical terms, the car shares a lot of technology with Impreza and Legacy. That is why you can exchange the technique quite easily.

The Forester S-Turbo was a nice start, but with the STI it took on serious forms, but the STI was much more serious. The engine is the EJ20 with about 250 hp, coupled to a manual gearbox. The forged rims come from Rays. 800 units were built. The second generation came with an official Forester STI.

Mitsubishi Airtrek Turbo-R (TA-CU2W)

2002

There is a 4G63 in this family-friendly Mitsubishi. A real 4G63. Yes, there is a real Lancer Evo engine spooned into the Airtrek Turbo-R. In this case it was good for 241 hp, but as befits a Japanese car, that was only the starting point of this fast crossover.

The 0-100 km/h sprint took just 6.5 seconds, unprecedented for a car of this type. And that could be done much faster. In the Netherlands we have never had this Airtrek Turbo-R, but we did have a slightly milder variant in the form of the Outlander Turbo. Back then the Outlander name was still cool.

Dodge Caliber SRT-4 (PM)

2008 – 2009

Unknown makes unloved. So we forget this pearl. The real connoisseurs know. These three sentences are not spent on this car. The Dodge Caliber SRT-4 is quite hopeless. In 2006 it was logical that everyone walked right past it. Now, more than 15 years later, that is precisely his great strength. The Caliber has the 2.4 turbo engine from the Neon SRT4, but with 280 hp.

This block is very strong in terms of power and extremely strong in terms of reliability. Tuning to 500 hp is no problem at all. The rest of the car is rather meh. It looks fat and has huge sports seats, but it lacks refinement. But hey, you can sit high, the kids can come along and it’s reliable too. Plus, you will stay ahead of every lease Audi, BMW or Mercedes.

BMW X1 xDrive35is (E84)

2011–2012

Unfortunately, this one passed us by. The BMW X1 is not exactly the most beautiful car in the world. On the contrary. It was a bit of an odd build. With some E90 parts this was put together by BMW. From a technical point of view it is very nice. For example, under the hood is the N55 turbo engine with 306 hp and quite enormous potential for more. Despite the xDrive, the X1 is basically rear-wheel drive.

Also nice, the power steering is hydraulic on the 35i! Double nice. The chassis was also made a bit sportier. And so it is suddenly a very funny thing, think of it as a combination between a 130i and a 335i xDrive Touring. Unfortunately only available with an automatic transmission, that is.

Audi RS Q3 (8U)

2012 – 2015

The Audi RS Q3 is a bit of an odd man out. The Audi Q3 is the only Audi that does have an RS version, but no S… It was not the first fast crossover, but one with a five-cylinder engine. And that’s pretty rare. In any case, it ensures that there is something to enjoy audibly. Initially, the power was not too bad (310 hp), but that was not the case. Still, 310 hp is not wrong and the RS Q3 came well in place.

Mercedes Benz GLA45 AMG (X156)

2014 – 2017

Come on, you can’t call that Mercedes-Benz GLA a crossover anymore, can you? This is just a hatchback that is half an inch higher, isn’t it? Precisely. That also makes it fun. In fact, somehow the GLA is more fun than the A-Class. The A45 AMG is a bit of a bad car in the meantime, but the GLA seems to be less affected by the wrong audience.

The powertrain is otherwise identical. So you have 360 ​​hp from a two-liter four-cylinder and that just stays intact. In terms of performance, the GLA45 AMG is almost as fast as the A45: this device reaches 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds! Oh, and the extra weight over the A45? Only 30 kilograms, slightly less than what a panoramic roof weighs.

Porsche Macan Turbo Performance Package (95B)

2016 – 2019

Yes, but the Porsche Macan is just an Audi Q5 with Porsche logo. That’s not quite right, but the early Macans are really special cars. Take that V6 (the four-cylinder is just an Audi unit). At its introduction it was a genuine Porsche engine, one with a significantly larger bore than stroke. As a result, a Macan climbs nicely through the revs than an Audi SQ5.

Or what about the four-wheel drive system. At Audi, this is done via a torso diff. With the Macan, the power is initially sent to the rear. If you take the Turbo Performance Pack, then they are also very fast cars. Why that version is not called Turbo S escapes us a bit, but this one is thick!

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (949)

2017

Most of the nice fast crossovers in this list are relatively compact. Logical, because then they are also lighter and a lighter car is automatically more fun. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is the ultimate fast crossover for people who don’t want a crossover, but have to. Of course, the Giulia is in every way better as a driver’s car.

But the Stelvio can do a few things a Giulia can’t. For example, the Stelvio has a greater ground clearance to defy the thresholds in Almere-Muziekwijk. There is also standard four-wheel drive, something that Alfa Romeo still does not offer for the Giulia. Oh, and a big tailgate. You can’t get that on the Giulia either.

Volkswagen T-Roc R (D11)

2019

Nicer than the Golf R? What you get a bit with those fast hyper hatches is that they are very hard sprung. Comfort is hard to find in some cases. With the Volkswagen T-Roc you have that little bit more ‘travel’ in the dampers.

The T-Roc is emotionally in between the Polo and Golf, but the Taigo and T-Cross are already there. The T-Roc is about 100 kg heavier than a Golf R, with which the car shares its powertrain. A reasonably mature person with his Nokia 6310 of extra weight, in other words.

Ford Puma ST

2022

Crossovers often suffer because they are not so pleasant to drive. At least, they are often not as pleasant to drive as the cars from which they are derived. The Ford Puma is no exception. But it’s amazing how close they come to the Fiesta.

The Puma shifts from art, the handling is excellent and despite the fact that the steering is somewhat light, there is a lot of feeling in it. The Puma ST is not extremely fast, but also not extremely expensive (if you ignore the taxes). The one and a half liter pounding three-cylinder engine delivers 200 hp, so you can sprint to 100 km/h in 6.7. In addition, this Ford is indeed a crossover, but one that mainly tends to a hatchback.

Hyundai Kona N (OS)

2021 – 2023

Not even a fast car by chance, but one that has been taken care of by the famous Hyundai N department. How cool is that? Just like the i20 N and i30 N, the Kona N is a compact fun letter. In this case you have the powertrain of the i30, in a body that is not very much larger.

The Hyundai is just high enough so that it is easy to secure the child seats. A pity in itself: you cannot choose the manual gearbox, the Kona N has the automatic transmission with a double clutch as standard. You do have the 280 hp tweeliter with which you can get by. Not only that, the handling is extremely entertaining. Some would even call it exciting.

Cupra Formentor VZ5

2021

For us Dutch people it is a bit difficult to see Cupra as a brand. We have to think of fast Seats. In Germany you see many more Cupras driving and also with the thick EA888 tweeliters (with us you can only get cowardly hybrids). One of the cooler models is the Cupra Formentor VZ5. This is called the 2.5 five-cylinder from the Audi RS3, in this case with 390 hp! That not only sounds spectacular, but it also moves wonderfully from its place.

BONUS: Nissan Juke Nismo (YF15)

2012

If the Nissan Juke Nismo is in the parking garage at the Huishoudbeurs, then you know that the couple in question has the complete collection of the EasyToys in their basement. In principle, the Juke Nismo is definitely worth it. After all, you have the powertrain of the Clio RS at your disposal. The Nismo Juke-R was even more fun and is one of the ultimate fast crossovers ever built. It was equipped with a VR38DETT engine from the Nissan GT-R!

It was once Nissan’s intention to make it into a small series. It mainly became a kind of driving test case and advertising column. There are various sources that contradict each other nicely, but our estimate is that a handful of them were built at a price that was well above that of a regular GT-R.

Read more? These are the ten coolest fast Saabs in a row!

This article These 12 fast crossovers are fun: list fodder! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#fast #crossovers #fun #list #food