new Delhi: This year’s most awaited phone iPhone 12 was launched on Tuesday at Apple’s virtual event. In this event, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the iPhone 12 the most powerful smartphone. All phones in the iPhone 12 series will get 5G support. Apple has partnered with Verizon in the US for 5G. The iPhone 12 has been launched in six color variants. Apple has launched 4 iPhones at its event – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone Pro max.

Know 12 big things of iPhone 12 series

1. Apple launched iPhone 12 mini today. It has a 5.4 inch display. All the features of the iPhone 12 will be in it. The company has called it the thinnest and smallest 5G smartphone in the world.

2. Up to 50 watt wireless fast charging will be supported with iPhone 12. For better wireless charging, MagSafe technology has been provided in the iPhone 12. The special thing is that the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Charge can be charged with the same charger.

3. The iPhone 12 camera features ultra wide mode, night mode. Night mode will be available in all models of iPhone 12. Time laps will also be available in night mode.

4. iPhone 12 has been launched in six color variants. HDR 10 will be supported with the iPhone 12 display. Wireless charging and dual sim support have also been provided. The second sim in the phone will be e-sim. A-14 bionic processor will be available with iPhone 12.

5. The iPhone 12 will cost $ 799 (Rs 79,900 in India) and the iPhone 12 Mini will cost $ 699 (Rs 69,900 in India).

6. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in four stainless steel finishes, which include Graphite, Silver, Gold and Passionate Blue.

7. iPhone 12 is designed with premium content. The iPhone 12 Pro model boasts a new, refined flat-edge design, adding a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band with a precision surgical matte glass.

8. The iPhone 12 Pro model can be kept in water up to 6 meters deep for 30 minutes.

9. With an impressive large size edge-to-edge display, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a super retina XDR display with systemwide color management. The iPhone 12 Pro Max OLED display supports HDR video content and features up to 1200 NT peak brightness.

10. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in Blue, Green, Black, White, and Product (RED) in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will start from Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900 in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Passionate Blue in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models. The iPhone 12 Series will be available in India from Friday 30 October.

11. Apple has announced MagSafe for iPhone 12 which promises to improve the wireless charging experience on the iPhone 12. This technology works for all iPhone 12.

12. The design is quite slim despite the 5G antenna in the new iPhone 12 series, which makes it lighter and smaller. Apple’s vice president of wireless software, Arun Mathias, said the new 5G has been tested on more than 100 carriers worldwide, the new iPhones are powered by the A14 Bionic, first seen in the new iPad Air launched last month and Made on 5nm technology.