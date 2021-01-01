Beginning of the new year i.e. from January 1, 2021, many rules related to your everyday life are going to change. These include Fastag, GST, Gas Cylinder, Insurance, Check Payment, Calling, Whatsapp, Price of Trains etc. If you ignore some rules then it can also harm you. However, in some places you will also benefit. From 1 January, the positive pay system (positive payment system) will be applicable for checks paying more than Rs 50,000. Apart from this, the prices of cylinders will change from 1 January. However, LPG prices have increased 2 times in December, now it has to be seen whether the oil companies increase the price of cylinders in the new year? Let’s know about these rules ..

1 will change the mode of payment by check

Positive Pay System is an automated tool that will check fraud by checking. Under this, the person who will issue the check will have to re-inform the date of the check electronically, the name of the beneficiary, the recipient and the amount of the payment. The person issuing the check can provide this information through electronic means such as SMS, mobile app, Internet banking or ATM. After this, these details will be cross-checked before check payment. If any irregularity is found, the check will not be paid and the bank branch will be informed about it. Banks will apply the new rule to account holders in case of all payments of Rs 50,000 and above.

2 cylinder prices will change

Oil companies fix LPG cylinder prices on the first of every month. That is, there will be a change in the prices of cylinders from 1 January. However, instead of raising prices on December 1, oil companies raised prices on December 3. So far, LPG prices have increased twice in December. Companies have raised the price of cylinders by a total of 100 this month. Now it has to be seen whether the oil companies increase the price of the cylinder in the new year.

3 Term plan policy will be available on less than 1 January

From the new year i.e. January 1, you will be able to buy a simple life insurance (standard term plan) policy for a lower premium. Indian insurance regulator IRDA had directed insurance companies to introduce a standard term life insurance after introducing a standard regular health insurance plan called Arogya Sanjeevani. Following the same instructions, insurance companies are going to launch simple life insurance policy from 1 January. In the new insurance plan, there will be an option to buy a term plan for a lower premium. Also, the terms and the amount of cover will be the same in the policy of all insurance companies.

EPFO: Do not forget to check PF account on January 1, this will increase the account

4 will change the way of submitting GST returns

The government has introduced a scheme of filing quarterly returns and monthly payment of taxes (QRMP) for small taxpayers under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system. Taxpayers whose annual turnover has been up to Rs 5 crore in the last financial year and who have submitted their October GSTR-3B (sales) return till November 30, 2020 are eligible for the scheme. In a meeting held on October 5, the GST Council had said that registered people with a turnover of up to five crore rupees may be allowed to file their returns on quarterly basis and pay taxes on monthly basis from January 1, 2021.

Fastag will be compulsory 5

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made FASTAG mandatory for all four wheelers from January 1, 2021. To promote digitalization, the central government is completely eliminating cash transactions at all toll plazas in the country.

6 transaction limit will increase with contactless card

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to change the rules for contactless transactions from ATM cards and UPI. RBI is going to increase the limit of contactless transactions from UPI to Rs 5000 from Rs 2000 and this facility will be applicable from January 1.

RBI: From January 1, contactless card payment rules will change, know its benefits and risks

7 to be zero before making a call from landline to mobile

To make calls to mobile phones from landlines across the country, it will be mandatory for customers to zero before the number from January 1. The Department of Telecommunications has accepted TRAI’s proposal related to it. This will allow telecom companies to make more numbers.

8 WhatsApp will not work on these mobiles

From the new year, Android 4.3 and iOS-9 will stop running WhatsApp in smartphones with older operating systems. WhatsApp stops supporting outdated iOS and Android smartphones every year. Customers who are using the old operating system, they need to upgrade their phone.

9 vehicles will be expensive from next month

From next month, many car companies are going to boost the prices of their vehicles. Companies are going to raise prices due to increase in cost of steel, aluminum and plastic. In such a situation, if you want to buy these cars at the current price, then you will have to buy the car by 31 December. Companies that increase prices include MG Motors, Reno etc.

Interest on 10 PF

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) will deposit a lump-sum of 8.5 percent interest in the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) accounts of about six crore shareholders for the financial year 2019-20, till the next seven days i.e. 31 December. In such a case, interest will be credited to the accounts of shareholders before January 1 of this month.

11 can be expensive TV, refrigerator washing machine

In the New Year 2021, the prices of LED TVs, fridges, washing machines and some other home appliances may increase by 10 per cent. The main reason for this is the rise in prices of copper, aluminum and steel. In addition, maritime and air freight have also increased. While the prices of TV panels have increased by 200 percent, plastic has also become expensive due to rising crude prices. Due to this, Panasonic India, LG and Thomson have decided to increase the price of their products since January. Soni said that she is taking care of the situation right now. After that she will decide on the price hike.

New Year setback: TV, fridge and washing machine will be expensive from January, may increase by 10%