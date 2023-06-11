Come on, these cars are much cooler than a standard crossover anyway. Or not?

We talk a lot about the popularity of crossovers. There is a reason for this: car brands remove models from the range and replace them with a crossover. It is often not profitable for manufacturers to try something special. There is a chance that it will flop and with the current switch to electrification, manufacturers are not taking any risks. That is a pity, because now there are only the same type of cars.

Not so long ago, manufacturers still tried a few things. And sometimes that was also a great success. Think of the Mercedes ML and BMW X6. Despite the poor reception of the press at the time, both cars have become successful cars.

But not every gamble pays off, here are 11 examples of brilliant misfits that flopped:

Opel Signum

2003 – 2008

The idea wasn’t even that bad. Opel wanted to renew around this period with a new design language and more variations on one theme. The Opel Vectra sedan was still very conservative, for the traditional audience. The liftback version, the Vectra GTS, was a surprisingly sporty looking car. The Opel Signum stood on a considerably longer chassis: 2.83 meters instead of 2.70 meters. Much of this space went to the rear passengers.

Opel had also placed a huge number of trays, compartments and other fun features, which gave you the idea of ​​traveling in business class. Unfortunately, the Business Class public opted for a Premium German. Another thing: the Opel Vectra station wagon also got the larger platform with a huge wheelbase and a large overhang at the rear. So the practical person who should have appreciated a handy Signum went for the even more practical Signum, the Vectra station wagon.

Fiat Croma (194)

2005 – 2010

BE05

The Opel Signum was not much of a success, so why Fiat chose to go in that direction as well seems very strange. The Croma was specifically intended for the European market, so a sedan was not necessary. After all, big sedans don’t sell. The Croma is on the Epsilon-II platform, indeed, the platform that Opel also used. Fiat and GM then worked closely together. Unlike the Signum, the Croma stands on the short bottom plate. What was special was that you could get it with a very thick five-cylinder diesel, while the concept version still had a V8! Oh, and Michael Schumacher drove one. In 2007, the Croma received a successful facelift, but to no avail.

Seat Toledo (5P)

2004 – 2009

What were they smoking there in Spain? The first generation was a neat liftback, the second generation a neat sedan. Both in the C segment. Seat looked higher for the third generation (the 5P). The Renault Scénic had more than proved that there was a market for a Midi MPV and the Opel Zafira showed that a seven-seater also worked. At Seat they took the idea of ​​a Midi MPV, but with a sedan-esque butt. That weird rear end was a hat-tick to the first Toledo. So the glass part stopped quite early, but the lower part continued for a while. Seat fixed the problem with the Altea, which had a normal short rear and later the Altea XL: it also had a longer rear, but also a longer continuous roofline.

BMW 3 Series GT (F34)

2013 – 2019

On paper, this is actually quite a winner. If you’re looking for a car with an easy entry, but without the dynamic disadvantages of a crossover, this is a great offer in the premium D segment. But yes, most people who want a high entry are the elderly and they often have money for a crossover.

The traditional BMW 3 Series driver had nothing to do with it. It was not just a higher 3 Series, the wheelbase was 2.92 meters 11 centimeters longer than that of the regular 3 Series. Now more 3 Series body variants have been deleted, such as the Compact, but this is secretly quite useful if you are looking for a slightly more practical car and do not want to go to the crossover yet. There was a really cool one 335i Gran Turismoincidentatlly…

Honda Cross Tour (TF1/TF2)

2009 – 2015

These days, this could score well, actually. But in 2010, the world wasn’t ready for the Honda Crosstour. The idea was a mid-sized crossover for the US market, as a competitor to the Toyota Venza. But where the Toyota was exactly the right middle between a station wagon and crossover, the Honda Crosstour was a kind of high Accord Liftback. As a car there is little to criticize. There were only great VTEC engines, the reliability was very good and the space was enormous. It also seems to drive better than an average crossover. Logical, because it was still just an Accord in terms of platform. It was not a success. Not even when Honda offered a front-wheel drive version with a four-cylinder.

Volvo S60 Cross Country

2016 – 2018

Where were their heads? Well, it was probably a calculated guess. With minimal investment, the body of the S60 was combined with the decoration of the XC60. All parts were already there anyway. What is the USP of the XC60 Cross Country? No idea. Anyone who could appreciate the Cross Country trim also appreciated a station wagon body. Volvo was not the first to try this, by the way. Think of the Subaru Legacy sedan Outback and the AMC Eagle.

Lincoln MKT

2010 – 2019

As said, manufacturers sometimes just try something. For example, Lincoln thought it was smart in 1998 to provide a Ford Explorer with leather upholstery, wood inlays and lots of chrome: the Navigator. That car was a great success. The Lincoln MKT was a roomy crossover that was intended to be luxurious, roomy and practical at the same time. Refreshing: the word sporty did not appear in the press release. In the pictures it looks like a compact car, but this thing was gigantic, at almost 5.30 meters. You could also get it as a five, six and seven-seater.

Mercede-Benz R-Class (W251)

2005 – 2013

In principle, this list contains a lot of cool cars and in many cases that is because the manufacturers tried something that was not there yet. In the case of the R-Class, the damage was very bad. The R-Class is a huge and very luxurious MPV. However, the car is not on its own platform, but on that of the ML and GL. That is also the reason why this Mercedes-Benz was less practical than a Grand Espace. And many people who wanted a spacious, luxurious and expensive car bought one that looked like you could survive in Jurassic Park. The R-Class is a cult car these days, especially if you have the R63 AMG. It is a great youngtimer for now.

Renault Avantime

2001 – 2003

We first thought of the Renault Vel Satis. But that concept was a bit like the Seat Toledo. And at Renault they have done even more crazy and wacky things. What about the Renault Avantime? This car combined the concept of an MPV with a space. Unfortunately, the space of a coupe has the handling of an MPV. Actually, the idea is just as crazy as a BMW X6, but if that car can count on a lot of resistance, the Avantime is very cool. The Avantime was never intended to be a top seller, but even the low expectations the car could not live up to. Just over 8,000 have been sold. In 2003, Renault decided to take the car out of production. It was also the end of the collaboration with Matra.

Subaru Baja

2002 – 2006

Yes, there was already a Subaru Outback sedan, which also placed well in this list. But a sedan is not as convenient as a station wagon. But what could be more convenient than a station wagon? Right, a pickup truck (according to some people in Wyoming). The Baja was a good execution of a bad idea. The idea was to build a car that resembled Baja racers. Some 30,000 were built for the North American market and – surprisingly – 152 for Germany!

Chevy SSR

2006 – 2006

Finally, the strangest combination: a pick-up with a metal folding roof. There was a time when there were open off-road vehicles, such as the Jimny, Land Rover or Frontera. Those were still the so-called soft tops. Chevrolet combined all kinds of successes into a flop. The SSR is on the GMT360 platform that the Saab 9-7X was also on. The idea wasn’t that crazy. Retro cars were huge in and so were pop-top convertibles. GM combined that with a pickup. It has sold 24,112 copies. The latest versions with Corvette engine (the LS with 405 hp) and manual gearbox are the coolest.

