What is the name of the highest peak of Madhya Pradesh? Dhupgarh (located in the Mahadev hills), the highest peak of Madhya Pradesh, is the highest point in the Satpura ranges.

Which Jyotirlinga is on the Narmada coast in the state? Omkareshwar Dham is situated on the banks of the Narmada River called Moksha Daini in Madhya Pradesh. Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is on the sacred banks of the Narmada and during the Narmada Yatra, the importance of Omkar Shivling is considered to be the highest.

Where is Baiju Bawra’s birthplace? Baiju Bawra was born in a Brahmin clan of Champaner village in Gujarat. His real name was Baijnath Mishra. Baiju was also the singer of the court of Raja Mansingh of Gwalior and the teacher of his music nursery. He was born in the historic city of Chanderi, located in the Ashok Nagar district of Madhya Pradesh. (Symbolic picture)

The famous food corner 56 shop is located in which city of the state? 56 shops are famous for food and drink in Indore. He received the Hecklin Street Food Hub Award last year.

Which dynasties ruled in Bundelkhand? Many castes and dynasties have ruled this region in the two thousand years from the Vedic period to the reign of the Bundelas. Maurya, Sung, Shaka, Hun, Kushan, Naga, Vakataka, Gupta, Kalachuri, Chandel, Afghan, Mughal, Bundela, Baghel, Gaur, Maratha and British are the main rulers.

Weather for the next day? According to the Meteorological Department, in the next twenty-four hours, Rewa and Shahdol divisions as well as half a dozen districts of the state are expected to get rain, the rest of the districts will remain dry.

Which is the only hill tourist place in the state? Madhya Pradesh Pachmarhi, the only mountain in Madhya Pradesh, is located in the hills of Satpura. Among them, Dhupgarh is the highest peak on Mount Mahadev.

Mowgli grew up among wild animals is related to which district of Madhya Pradesh? During the British rule in the country, a boy who was born among wild wolves is said to exist even today in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh Seoni district. Many believe it to be just a legend, while many consider it to be a true event.

Where are the caves of Bhimbetka located? Bhimbetka (Bhimbethka) is a Palaeolithic residential site located in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh province, India. It is famous for rock paintings and rock formations made by Adi-Humans. These paintings are believed to be from the Palaeolithic to the Mesolithic period.

When will it rain in Madhya Pradesh 2020? Thunderstorms are expected in the next 24 hours in Rewa, Shahdol divisions districts, Balaghat, Mandla districts of Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, the districts with the possibility of lightening thunder include Mandla and Balaghat of Rewa and Shahdol divisions.

