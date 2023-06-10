During the lockdown, Louis Theroux made a podcast for the BBC from home, interviewing famous people such as director Oliver Stone and comedian Ruby Wax. In his new show for Spotify, with the surprising title The Louis Theroux Podcast, not much has changed. It’s still a charming attempt to get to the essence of celebrity guests with a personal interview. In the first episode he talks to Shania Twain about divorce and medical accidents, and Theroux confesses to being a big fan of the song ‘Man! I feel like a woman!’ Nice conversations, just a pity that he doesn’t seem to use his talent for subtly asking tough questions with stars.

The Louis Theroux Podcast interviews Ex. of 60 min Spotify.