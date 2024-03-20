Last winter, the Dutch used up to a fifth less gas than normal. This is evident from a tour of the three energy giants Eneco, Essent and Vattenfall on the day spring starts. Despite sharply lower prices, many people still set the thermostat to 18 or 19 degrees, partly because last winter was relatively mild. Due to the lower use, Dutch gas storage facilities are still more than half full.

#Thermostat #set #mild #winter #gas #stores #full