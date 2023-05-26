The universe is a place that is sometimes violent for us, especially because amounts of energy are constantly being handled out there that are beyond our daily experience. The detection of events that land in the headlines of the newspapers is not so frequent, only those where we can put superlatives to what is measured, whether it is the brightest, closest or what is detected for the first time.

A few days ago, for example, the press covered the detection of a type II supernova, SN 2023ixf, of those that are formed by the collapse of massive stars. It will be because it contains all the ingredients that make it interesting for the general public: it is the closest to Earth detected in almost a decade and the first to see it was a Japanese amateur astronomer, Koichi Itagaki, who has also detected 80 of them. in his observatory located in the mountains of the city of Yamagata. But today we are not here to cover the news, but we are going to talk about another type of explosions, those of Type Ia supernovae that, because they are all the same, allow us to make incredible measurements in the cosmos. Forget about your famous cousins, black holes or Type II supernovae, we are here today to talk about multitudes, about white dwarfs.

It may be hard to believe, but the smallest stars that exist, and that They can be as tiny as a moon, are responsible for the most energetic explosions that occur in the universe. These stars are on average the size of Earth, but because they contain almost the mass of the Sun, their gravity is 10,000 times higher. Being small and no longer having nuclear reactions inside, white dwarfs are hard to see, like all tiny things. They are very faint objects in the sky. Although there are many, many, and in fact they are not only the most common product, but also one of the most spectacular of the evolution of stars. But it is also curious that we do not know exactly how the spark that causes their detonation occurs when they are in pairs.

White dwarfs are used for both prove the existence of dark energy and measure distances on cosmological scales to determine the chemical composition of asteroids. The coldest ones could be almost the age of the universe. They are layered with chemical elements inside by gravity, like the Earth’s core, and their atmospheres are so clean that we can use them to accurately measure the chemical composition of rocks that are falling on their surfaces. And if all of the above isn’t fascinating enough, just know that a spark can cause them to detonate in explosions so spectacular that they are visible even occurring in galaxies far away.

Image fabricated from what was recorded by NASA’s Chandra Observatory of a supernova that exploded in the 16th century. POT

Inside, the material behaves in a very special way, for example, you can increase its pressure without increasing its temperature and this is something quite unusual for what we are used to, they do not behave like almost all the gases that surround us. , that they are perfect gases or ideals. And since they are not hot enough to ignite the next nuclear fuel, a white dwarf is actually not a star (or not a normal star), defined precisely by that source of energy.

In these stars we handle densities of more than a billion times that of the air in the atmosphere. They are also the only stars capable of crystallizing. Their structure is almost always composed of carbon and oxygen, since they have gotten rid of everything else in their previous life, generating the spectacular structures that we know as planetary nebulae.

Its size is fixed by quantum mechanics and it is Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle that can broadly explain its structure. The electrons are very packed, therefore their position variation is very small, which means that their momentum (mass times velocity) is very large. Since the electrons have little mass, they must have a very high speed, which is what exerts the pressure that prevents the collapse of the star. The more mass a white dwarf has, the smaller it is.

But let’s go to the explosions: we can say that they are the most violent in the universe, releasing 1,041 KJ of energy (a plate of lentils contains about 300 KJ) in approximately one second (this is about 18 orders of magnitude more energy than that emitted by the Sun in a second) and I refuse to make the equivalence in the infamous T.N.T. Or nuclear bombs. At their peak light emission, Type Ia supernovae are brighter than all the stars in a galaxy combined. That is why we can measure them at great distances.

A visualization made via supercomputer that recreates a Type Ia supernova detonation. BRAD GALLAGHER (UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO)

The conditions of the explosion are so extreme that it is very difficult to resolve the physical processes involved from a computational point of view, so our understanding of these events is still very limited. For example, we don’t have a clear idea of ​​what triggers the explosion, in other words what lights the fuse? The two mechanisms that we think may be responsible involve the existence of a companion star: either the companion gives mass to the white dwarf until it exceeds a limit that causes it to explode, or two white dwarfs get so close that they end up merging.

For now let’s think of this extremely violent explosion as a beginning, not an end, as the process converts carbon and oxygen into heavier elements and involves scales of energy and temperature far beyond our everyday experience. The nickel from chocolate and spinach has been produced in one of these catastrophic events in these prodigious stars.

