Thermomix Friend, next to its corresponding glass MH

What is better than a Thermomix? Two? Not quite. Unless we are talking about a magazine kitchen, having the couple of these robots would require sacrificing more than half a meter of worktop and paying the not inconsiderable price of the second copy. The new proposal from the German firm Vorwerk is an intermediate solution to this impossible balance between space, money and quantity of food.

Thermomix Friend is what Robin is to Batman. Or what the small stove of the glass ceramic to the big one. The robot is presented as a kind of sidecar of much smaller dimensions that is connected by bluetooth to the main machine and promises to complement its older sister to achieve more quantities and more dishes even in less time in the kitchen. Its compatibility is limited to the TM5 and TM6 models.

According to Vorwerk, the device will arrive in Spain “soon” after being launched in other countries towards the end of last year. Although its price will be around 500 euros, Friend cannot be considered a version low cost of the original appliance. On the one hand, until now it has not been sold separately but in promotions together with the main device. On the other, its functions are drastically limited: it has no scale, no internet connection and the maximum speed of the blade is 2, compared to 10 that its colleague does. His abilities are limited to heating, stirring, and timing.

More information

To test its potential, we have prepared three recipes for Cookidoo –The official Thermomix platform– specifically designed to match the original machine with its new and relatively small friend.

Thermomix Friend MH

Simple installation

Getting the Thermomix Friend up and running is almost as easy as taking it out of the box. Once the glass and base are fitted, it is enough to confirm the correspondence of a numerical code with the central robot to leave both devices connected. While it is usually difficult to find space in the cabinets for the classic robot, the companion machine is not much larger than a sandwich maker: it will fit enough in a medium drawer. It must be taken into account, however, that we will also have to find a space for the additional glass.

Deployed the regiment of thermomixesWe started by preparing a prawn curry. The recipe begins by cooking the rice in the Friend and uses the mothership for the preparation of the rest of the dish. The time and speed programming of the is automatically sent to the complementary device so that you only have to activate the procedure.

Once the process is finished, we have the main and the accompaniment ready to eat. But we have also soiled a second Thermomix glass and its corresponding basket to cook some rice. When it comes to simple trim, this device may not be the ideal vehicle. Thoroughly washing a medium-sized casserole will always be infinitely easier than facing the nooks and crannies of the robot’s bowl. The good news is that we have learned to use the Friend without compromising elaborate delicacies.

For the second round we put the quantity section to the test with a chili con carne. It all starts with a fairly logical stir-fry, but as we progress, the recipe becomes a bit inscrutable. Halfway through preparation, the kitchen begins to look like a game of trileros: it is impossible to know for sure which ingredient is in which glass. The key in this situation is to entrust the dinner to Cookidoo’s divine plans and religiously follow his instructions. In the end, we get two glasses filled with beans and meat that, once mixed, can only qualify as an imposing bowl of chili con carne. A week after this attempt there are still tuppers in the freezer.

Thermomix Friend allows you to cover a lot. And, in most cases, it’s tight enough. The little friend of the food processor only reveals the inevitable weaknesses of his smaller dimensions on one occasion: when he gets stuck stirring one of the mixes of sauce and minced meat. In this case, the only way to convince him to go ahead was to believe in him and add the meat little by little, keeping the blade active in the interval. Isaac Ramos, an expert in Thermomix, clarifies that this incident responds to security measures: since the Friend does not incorporate the function of blocking the lid when it is in operation, its blades are programmed to stop in case of encountering a resistance higher than expected .

Short cookbook

In the third round, we opted for a menu: cod with citrus butter and muffins with chocolate chips. The Friend’s task is to cook the fish, potatoes and a few pieces of zucchini while the boss is in charge of preparing the dough for the muffins and the butter with which the vegetables and cod will be seasoned. In this case, the efficiency is surprising. By the time we sat down at the table to feed the fish, the muffins were already chilling, ready to be turned into dessert. More food for less time.

Cookidoo incorporates for now 62 recipes designed to be prepared with the robot combo. This catalog, although large enough to do some tests, may fall short in the medium term. In addition, many of the proposals seem more worthy (in time and resources) of a special dinner than of the needs of an ordinary Tuesday. Of course, the experienced cook is not obliged to rely on the Cookidoo guide to use one or both machines. Moreover, according to Ramos, although the plan is to continue expanding the catalog, it is also expected that the users themselves will internalize the abilities of both machines and can adapt their recipes. In spite of everything, we do not recommend it for those who have just learned about the Thermomix, because they will find it more difficult to take advantage of the combination of it and its sidecar.

Thermomix Friend makes sense for very active users who are serious about planning their meals. Although its contribution is less spectacular when the simultaneous cooking plan is to cook a few potatoes, it delivers on the promise of time savings and large quantities. Who may not need this plugin? The parachutists who dust their Thermomix once a month and who have never felt the frustration of having a small quantity or not optimizing their time until the last minute.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA at Facebook Y Twitter.