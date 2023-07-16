Sunday, July 16, 2023, 11:11



| Updated 1:07 p.m.

The Region of Murcia is once again on yellow notice due to the high temperatures that will be reached this Monday. The most affected areas, according to Aemet, will be the Altiplano, the Northwest, the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas where the thermometers will touch the maximum 40 degrees.

The yellow indicator is located between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Murcia and Cartagena are out of notice but the capital will have a maximum of 37 degrees. The port city and the Mar Menor will have the mildest temperatures, about 33 degrees are expected.

A dynamic that will also extend to Tuesday, July 18. On this day, the yellow warning will continue in the same areas of the Region as on Monday, to which Vega del Segura is added, and it will be located in the same time slot.

A ‘small’ warning for what is expected in Murcia and surroundings, Lorca and the Northwest where temperatures of 47 degrees and 45 degrees, respectively, are expected for this coming Wednesday, July 19.