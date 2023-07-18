On the second day of the heat wave, the Iberian oven has moved from Andalusia to Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and Castilla-La Mancha, under red warning, the maximum, for a forecast of 42 ° and 43 °, which this afternoon have far exceeded. Thermometers have climbed to an unprecedented 45.3° in Figueres (Girona), 44.3° in Porqueres (Girona) and 43.7° in Sa Pobla (Baleares), while in the provinces of Granada, Huesca, Teruel , Zaragoza, Barcelona, ​​Lleida, Albacete and Ciudad Real 42° have been exceeded. The 45.3° of Figueres represents the highest maximum measured in this wave after the thermometers stayed on the edge of 45° on Monday, with 44.9° in Andújar (Jaén) and 44.8° in Villanueva del Arzobispo (Jaén) and Montoro (Córdoba) in the network of stations of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), a level that was exceeded in three seasons de Jaén of the Suremet network, of the FrostSE Meteorological Association.

The day has been hard after a very warm early morning, above 25°C – torrid or equatorial nights – in numerous Mediterranean coastal towns and in large inland cities, such as Madrid, which has experienced its worst night in what it’s summer But the one from Montalbán (Teruel) has not had a name, with a minimum of 29.7 °, on the verge of a new category called hellish night.

This Tuesday “a thermal rise of up to six degrees in the northeast, the Mediterranean and Balearic regions was expected due to the fact that the winds will blow from the southwest and they will arrive there very overheated.” On the contrary, these same winds “enter the Guadalquivir and Guadiana cooler” and cause temperatures to drop a couple of degrees in these valleys. The values ​​in much of the center and east of the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands are 5° and 10° above normal and even between 10° and 15° in points in the northeast. In degrees, the forecasts are between 38° and 42° in general in these three areas and even 42° or 44° in the central depression of the Ebro -in the area of ​​Aragon and Catalonia- and in Ampurdán.

In addition to the three communities in red, Aemet has decreed an orange notice, the second in a scale of three, in Andalusia, the Community of Madrid, Murcia, Navarra, the Basque Country, La Rioja and the Valencian Community. In yellow, the lowest level, are Castilla y León and Extremadura.

Are these temperatures normal for summer? “No, the intensity of this heat is not normal and should take precautions”, replies the Aemet spokesman Rubén Del Campo. In it map of health noticeswhich is different from Aemet because it determines the health risk posed by these temperatures in populations depending on whether they are more or less used to heat, up to 12 provinces have a red alert, the highest.

“Despite finding ourselves in the heatwave ―which runs from July 15 to August 15 and is usually the warmest period of the year in Spain―, comparing the forecast temperatures between Monday and Wednesday with the weather data for the period of reference (between 1991 and 2020), these will be among the 5% of the warmest recorded for these dates in the center, east and south of the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands ”, contextualizes the expert. He considers that “it is not ruled out that some records can be broken, especially in the Northeast.”

The cause of this episode of extraordinary heat, which affects a good part of the countries bordering the Mediterranean, is “a powerful and wide anticyclone that covers the entire central and western zone” of the basin of this sea and that drives it upwards ” very warm air coming from North Africa”, adds the Aemet spokesman. These high pressures “favor a situation of atmospheric stability, so the sun shines with hardly any obstacles in the form of clouds and there is not, as a result of this stability, much ventilation, which causes heat to accumulate near the surface.”

The scorching air mass also arrives with dust in suspension, which worsens the air quality and poses an added risk for the vulnerable population. As a consequence of the extreme temperatures, the risk of fires is very high or extreme these days in most of the country.

The heat will also cause storms to form again this Tuesday, especially in isolated points in the center and northeast, especially in the Central and Iberian systems, the Pyrenees and surrounding areas, “with little precipitation, but which can be associated with gusts very intense wind”. There are yellow notices in Navarra, La Rioja, Aragon and Castilla y León.

In the Cantabrian, the coolest area, less than 25°

On Wednesday, in principle the last day of the heat wave, the entry of northerly winds will cause “a sharp drop in temperatures in the northeast of the Peninsula, which can be extraordinary -10° less- in parts of Euskadi, Navarra and Aragón”, and softer in the rest. However, these winds arrive burning to the south of the Valencian Community, Murcia and to the south of Andalusia, so there will even be a rise in temperatures of up to 6°.

“It will continue to be a very hot day in the center, west and south of the Peninsula, as well as in the Balearic Islands, where again it will be possible to exceed 40° at points in all those areas and not drop below 25° at dawn,” he says. Aemet’s spokesman. These values ​​contrast with those of the coolest area of ​​the country, the Cantabrian Sea, where it will barely reach 25°. On the warning map, new reds in Murcia, Malaga and Alicante, the first by 44° and the second two by 42°. It will be orange in the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha and Catalonia, and yellow in Aragon, Extremadura and Madrid.

During Thursday and Friday “the drop in temperatures will continue, although still with intense heat”, of more than 36°, in much of the central south and west of the Peninsula and also in the Balearic Islands, especially on Thursday. But over the weekend temperatures will rise again and election Sunday will be “a hot day with stable weather, without rain in most of the country, although an isolated storm could form in mountain areas.” Temperatures could exceed 35° in large areas of the country, especially in the northeast, center and south of the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands.

The Canary Islands are left out of this situation, where the typical summer trade wind regime will predominate in the coming days. Temperatures will oscillate in coastal areas between 22° and 24° at dawn, and from 27° to 30° in the early afternoon. In points of the south of Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura more than 32° are expected.