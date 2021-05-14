The heat will be the protagonist this weekend in the Region, where the mercury is expected to reach even 37 degrees. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warned of the arrival of “very abnormal” temperatures for this time of year. Thermometers can reach up to ten degrees above normal this Sunday.

The explanation for this surprising heatwave is found in the arrival of “a very dry air that, together with the presence of clear skies, will make the heat intensify,” according to Juan Andrés García Valero, meteorologist from the territorial delegation of the Aemet in Murcia.

Although today the maximums will rise in areas of the interior of the Region, it will be this Sunday when the heat is perceived more with temperatures of 35 and 37 degrees in the rest of the interior areas of the Region. On the coast they will be softer, below 30 degrees. In the early hours of Sunday, in addition, Murcia will face a tropical night, since the minimum is expected to touch 20 degrees.

A report warns that there will be summers close to 50 degrees by the end of the century if Spain does not stop the emission of gases



As of Monday, they explained from Aemet, temperatures will soften, especially more in the eastern half of the Region, but they will drop in the order of 2 to 3 degrees.

One year of tie



2020 was an extremely hot and abnormal year. It tied with 2017 as the hottest year on record (1965). The annual average temperature reached 14.7 degrees, 1.7 degrees higher than the temperature in pre-industrial times; that is, between 1850 and 1900, and 1.3 degrees more than in the last 60 years.

And it wasn’t a particularly dry year, although it rained 6% less than usual. These are the main conclusions of the second annual report on the State of the Climate in Spain, presented yesterday by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), a document that warns that, if our country does not stop the emission of greenhouse gases, the temperature average will rise to five degrees by the end of this century. This would mean suffering excruciating heat with ‘normal’ summers of between 45 and 50 degrees in capitals such as Jaén, Córdoba and Seville, and much longer heat waves, which could last up to 25 consecutive days.