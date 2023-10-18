Amazon has put the liquid cooling kit on sale Thermaltake TH360 V2 ARGBwith adjustable lighting and compatible with Intel and AMD systems.You can find them at this address or via the boxes below.

Thermaltake TH360 V2 ARGB it is sold at the price of €124.01, thanks to the discount offered by Amazon Italy which brings it to a 14% cut (compared to the original price of €147). The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

The cooling kit Thermaltake TH360 V2 ARGB It is compatible with Intel LGA 2066/2011/1700/1200/1156/1155/1151/1150 and AMD AM5/AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM4 CPU sockets.