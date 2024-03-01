The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Thermalright Frozen Notte 240 liquid cooling system. The reported discount compared to the average price is approximately €44. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The average price it's €112. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The Thermalright Frozen Notte 240 liquid cooling system
The Thermalright Frozen Notte 240 liquid cooling system is Compatible with:
- Intel 1150
- Intel 1151
- Intel 1155
- Intel 1156
- Intel 1200
- Intel 1700
- Intel 2011
- Intel 2066
- AMD AM2
- AMD AM2+
- AMD AM3
- AMD AM3+
- AMD AM4
- AMD AM5
- AMD FM1
- AMD FM2
- AMD FM2+
The fans they are 120 mm. Maximum airflow is 72.37 cfm.
