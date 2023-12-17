Changing abruptly from a cold environment to a hot one requires the body to adapt; caution during extreme heat is recommended

Any sudden change in temperature in the body is perceived as stress, requiring the body to adapt. Faced with global warming and intense heat waves, with temperatures exceeding 40º C in several Brazilian cities, it is common for people to be heavily exposed to the sun or resort to excessive use of air conditioning.

However, the well-known “thermal shock” between environments can be dangerous, especially for those with pre-existing conditions, such as heart patients.

When going from a very hot environment to a cold one – like entering ice-cold water after hours in the sun – blood vessels constrict. As a result, there is an increase in blood pressure and heart rate, which can lead to an overload of the heart and even cause arrhythmias. On the other hand, according to doctors consulted by the Einstein Agency, suddenly changing from cold to excessive heat causes vasodilation and a drop in pressure. Depending on the person's health and conditions, they may feel dizzy or even faint.

Therefore, experts recommend that people with chronic diseases avoid exposing themselves to sudden temperature contrasts. “This doesn't usually cause problems in most people, so much so that we don't see many reports on a daily basis, but those with established illnesses should be more careful.”, says cardiologist Marcelo Franken, Cardiology Manager at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

The recommendation is especially valid for those suffering from circulatory or cardiac disorders, such as insufficiency, as well as the elderly. According to the cardiologist, these people should only use a sauna, for example, with their doctor's authorization, and should avoid entering ice baths after exposure to heat. At the beach or pool, if your body is very hot, the recommendation is to cool off gradually before entering directly into the water.

Feeding in the heat

Furthermore, even those who do not have health problems should avoid high-calorie foods that produce heat, such as fats and sugar, on hot days. It is best to opt for light foods, such as salads, vegetables and fruits. Another medical recommendation is to pay attention to hydration and give preference to drinking water – not alcoholic beverages – in addition to seeking airy environments protected from the sun.

It is also important to remember that air-conditioned environments are drier, resulting in drying out of the mucous membranes and cilia, which are responsible for filtering the air in the respiratory system. Therefore, it is recommended to use saline solution in the eyes and nostrils. The body's continuous effort to adapt between extremely hot and cold environments can also compromise immunity, facilitating infections in more susceptible people.

With information from Agência Einstein