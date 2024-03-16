The weekend in Rio de Janeiro should be very hot, with a thermal sensation exceeding 50 °C. The forecast is from Sistema Alerta Rio, the city's meteorological service. The reason is the presence of a hot air mass that operates throughout the State.

According to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), Rio is on yellow alert, with temperatures 5° C above average for 2 to 3 consecutive days.

Friday (15th March) was already an indication of what the locals can expect for this Saturday (16th March) and Sunday (17th March). At 10:35 am, the thermal sensation recorded in the neighborhood of Guaratiba, west zone, was 57.5 °C. The forecast is for clear to partly cloudy skies until Monday (18), with no rain. Temperatures will be high and stable, with maximums above 37 °C.

Temperatures will be high especially on Sunday and Monday, when they can be close to 40 °C, and thermal sensations exceed 50 °C in some parts of the city, said the chief meteorologist at Sistema Alerta Rio, Raquel Franco. Therefore, it is very important that the population stays hydrated and avoids exposure to the sun between 10am and 5pm, warned Raquel.

Health care

The Municipal Health Department also reinforced care and prevention measures for people who have a more vulnerable health situation, such as those who take continuous medication, especially people with hypertension, diabetes and heart failure.

These people are at greater risk of feeling ill from high temperatures and having more serious problems if their health is not stabilized.

The recommendation is to keep your medications up to date and avoid excessive exposure to the sun.

Heat wave in the country

At least 9 states are being affected by the current heat wave. In the case of Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and Goiás, there is “potential danger” for rising temperatures. In Paraná, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, the classification is “great danger”.

According to Inmet, Civil Defense should be contacted by number 199 in case of problems caused by the heat wave.

In total, 1,066 municipalities in these states could be affected by the increase in temperature, which began at 2pm on Thursday (14th March) and is expected to continue until 6pm on Saturday (16th March).

With information from Brazil Agency.