Assistance for the thermal renovation of MaPrimeRénov homes may be requested from January 1, 2021 and will concern quotes signed after October 1, 2020.

A boost to fight against energy strainers. Aid for thermal renovation of MaPrimeRénov housing, planned for next year by the government in the recovery plan, will be able to finance up to “90% of the quote” households and will be accessible to all, announced Sunday, September 27 the Minister of Housing Emmanuelle Wargon in an interview with JDD.

“For the most modest households, the aid can go up to 90% of the budget, then it goes down to 75%, 60% and to 40% for the better-off households“, specified the minister. Emmanuelle Wargon detailed the operation of this aid, estimated at two billion euros, which can be requested from January 1, 2021 and which will concern quotes signed after October 1, 2020.

“The premium will be calculated according to income, location of housing and type of work”, she explained, indicating that a simulator to know its amount will be presented on October 5. It will be paid “from the construction phase”. A bonus of up to 1,500 euros will benefit the work that allows individual houses to come out of the status of “thermal strainer”.

Eligible works will “replacement of an old boiler” to the “comprehensive renovations”. In Île-de-France, switching to a pellet boiler can be supported up to 10,000 euros, assured the minister. Donors and condominiums are also eligible for this aid, which according to Emmanuelle Wargon, will create “22,000 jobs over two years”.