Emmanuelle Wargon, Minister Delegate in charge of Housing, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Tuesday September 29, 2020. Thermal renovation of buildings, rental evictions … She answers questions from Marc Fauvelle and Salhia Brakhlia.

Energy renovation bonus, “a universal and fair reform”

The government mechanism “My renovation bonus“, which makes it possible to benefit from State aid for the thermal renovation of buildings is now open to all French people for main residences. “The idea is to make a universal and just reform”, says Emmanuelle Wargon. Depending on income, 40 to 90% of the thermal renovation bill will be covered.

Regarding the ban on buying or replacing its oil-fired boiler, which will take effect on January 1, 2022, Emmanuelle Wargon says that “It’s good for the wallet and the planet. The idea is to allow the installation of other types of boilers: gas, heat pumps, and wood or pellet boilers”, for the 3 million people who currently use fuel oil.

No rental evictions without an accommodation solution

Due to the health crisis linked to the coronavirus epidemic, the previous winter truce continues until the next one, which begins as every year on November 1. During this period, Emmanuelle Wargon affirms “to have asked the prefects not to resort to the public force for rental evictions if we do not have a housing solution for the people who are evicted.”

“We will try to do as few evictions as possible during this Covid period”, specifies the Minister for Housing, while adding that the owners will be compensated in this case.

