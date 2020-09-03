#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Bruno Bernard, president of the Métropole de Lyon, wishes to renovate a large part of the public buildings in the coming years. A project worth several tens of millions of euros that it is “necessary to wear to reduce energy consumption, make construction companies work and reduce energy poverty“, estimates the latter. The city of Annecy has also undertaken projects and is pleased with it, but is asking for more significant and lasting aid from the State.

An envelope of 2 billion euros

For individuals as well, the recovery plan should offer interesting opportunities. In fact, 17% of French households are heat sieves. The price is a brake on the development of thermal renovation, concedes journalist Anthony Jolly, adding that the worst students are located in the private park. From January 1, 2021, all French people will be eligible for the Ma Prime Renov scheme, including owner-lessors. A global envelope of 2 billion euros over two years will be added to the 800 million already allocated to this aid.