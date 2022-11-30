Residents of Perm reported a fire at one of the thermal power plants

Residents of Perm report a fire at one of the city’s thermal power plants. About this on Wednesday, November 30, writes Interfax.

eyewitnesses also publish footage from the scene on social media. The recording shows huge clouds of smoke.

Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Russian region reported that information about the fire at CHPP-9 was received on November 30 at 12:58. According to operational data, the roof of one of the workshops caught fire. 79 people, 23 units of equipment are working at the site. The area of ​​the fire is being specified.

One of the users in the VKontakte group writes that the fire has already been extinguished.

Earlier, on November 30, in the Kirovsky district of Volgograd on Samarskaya street, a workshop for the production of plastic containers caught fire.