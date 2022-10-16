Energy density and charging times are two of the main limitations of battery-powered electric mobility, problems whose resolution, however, appears to be complementary. The common goal is to alleviate the so-called range axiety, the consumer’s concern of not being able to cover long distances without having to make long and costly interruptions to the charging stations. If on the one hand the development of accumulators with higher energy density can contribute in this perspective, on the other hand the reduction of recharging times represents an even more important research front. In a future where electric charging times will be comparable to refueling times, it will no longer be necessary to build cars with oversized batteriesbeing able to easily reduce the capacity in favor of more frequent refills.

In such a framework, it can only arouse attention research conducted by the University of Pennsylvaniacoordinated by the professor of mechanical engineering Chao-Yang Wang, with contributions from Teng Liu, Xiao-Guang Yang, Shanhai Ge, Yongjun Leng, Nathaniel Stanley, Eric Rountree and Brian McCarthy, the latter three members of the EC Power start-up. The technology is based on the modulation of the temperature of cells equipped with a thermally stable electrolyte. The process allowed the recharging of a high energy density battery (265 Wh / kg), with 75% of the charge recovered in just 12 minuteswith a repetitiveness of ben 900 cycles. Charging at 70% drops to 11 minutes, performance verified for over 2000 cycles. As in any fast charging process, the thermal aspect is of great importance. It is in fact essential to preheat the battery to facilitate the movement of ions through the atomic structure of the cell. Below the safety limits, the high temperatures favor the intercalation of the ions to the electrode, preventing them from depositing on the sup high number of cycles.

The batteries currently on the market make use of thermal management circuits, using the oil to cool or heat the battery according to the requirements. Both in the case of indirect heating, with the oil flowing inside a metal plate in contact with the battery, and in the direct one, where the cells are immersed in the thermal liquid, the heat exchange takes place from the outside towards the inside of the cell, resulting thermally inefficient. In fact, it can take several minutes to preheat the battery, especially in extremely cold environmental conditions, extending the charging times. The start-up EC Power has therefore decided to subvert the rules of the game, heating the cell directly from inside. To achieve this, the structure of the cell itself was redesigned, in which a fourth layer was added to the two electrodes and the electrolyte. It is an ultra-thin nickel sheet interposed between the anodes of two consecutive cells, which acts as a stimulus and can regulate the temperature as well as the reactivity of the battery. The result is an accumulator capable of self-heating and self-regulating, paving the way for rapid recharges in ten minutes on any type of battery-powered vehicle.

EC Power explains that by heating the cell from the inside rather than the outside, it was possible to reach sixty times faster thermal modulation speed thermal management solutions that constitute the state of the art of vehicles in circulation. The American start-up defined the thermally modulated cell as the equivalent of a compressor in a combustion engine. Just as in a thermal engine the turbo is that element capable of controlling the only variable that is normally out of control, that is the incoming air pressure, in the same way the thermal modulation regulates the temperature parameter, which is often difficult to manage. Tests have shown that cells with thermal modulation technology guarantee performance exceeding standards, with anchor 90% of the original capacity after 1200 cycles fast charging.

Professor Wong underlined how much research on fast charging can contribute to the spread of the electric car: “Our fast charging technology works for most energy-dense batteries and will offer new possibilities to scale electric vehicle batteries from 150 up to 50 kWh, without giving the driver range axiety. […] Smaller batteries with faster recharges will allow you to dramatically reduce the costas well as reducing the use of raw materials such as cobalt, graphite and lithium, paving the way for the adoption of affordable electric machines ”. The researchers note echoes: “Batteries with effective fast charging will have an immediate impact. Since there are not enough minerals for every single combustion engine car to be replaced by an electric vehicle with a 150 kWh battery, fast charging is imperative for mainstream electric power. “ EC Power is now working to produce and market thermal modulation cells to support the electrification process. All that remains is to wait to see if the innovative technology will quickly gain a foothold on the market.