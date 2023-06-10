Thermal therapies have been known for thousands of years. There are many experiences and observations in the field which, however, have not always been translated into research, at least “not enough and not as useful as it would be. Greater attention is needed to this field which, from the many empirical data observed over the years, has there is still a lot to give in terms of scientific evidence. Just think that water treatments affect the intestinal flora. And we know how much the interest of science today is focused on the microbiome and microbiota, across the board for different pathologies”. Giampiero Cozzi Lepri, a doctor from Chianciano Terme with 50 years of profession in the Tuscan town, is launching, through Adnkronos Salute, an appeal to devote more resources to studies on the effectiveness of spa therapies. “Today we have a great deal of practical knowledge that must be supported with scientifically ‘strong’ data”.

On a practical level, for example, “from my experience with the waters of Chianciano – he continues – we have an improvement in gastrointestinal reflux, intestinal flora, sleep apnea. These are all topics that deserve further study in terms of research, with structured studies , with validated protocols, and useful for confirming the observational data. Another area of ​​research for these waters is that of slimming. In our experience – he underlines – the fact that they help to lose weight is evident, using it with precise medical indications. Some attempts have already been made to evaluate this effect, but further studies also on metabolisms are needed”.

The research, according to the doctor, should also concern the sludge. “Chianciano is the only spa station affiliated with the National Health System for the treatment of dyspepsia, irritable bowel for water, baths and mud. A compress is used on the liver and then 10 minutes in the tub. After this treatment there is a increase in the secretion of bile by the liver. These data are already known but should be investigated also by relating the improvement in liver function that occurs with the metabolism of sugars, triglycerides and cholesterol. More investment is needed because this culture that has accumulated can also become the heritage of research. It is an experience that should not be wasted”, concludes Cozzi Lepri.