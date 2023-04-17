In a study published in papers in Palaeontologythere is talk of the discovery of the oldest Therizinosaurus fossil in the United Kingdom.

The oldest Therizinosaurus fossils found to date were identified in Britain using machine learning models to analyze the mysterious teeth; toothed remains have been found in Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and Dorset, and are the first time Therizinosaurus has been identified from fossils found in the UK.

The findings follow an analysis of individual teeth using machine learning models that had been trained with measurements of thousands of teeth from known dinosaur species. The models were then tasked with identifying 3D models of mystery teeth created using computed tomography (CT) scanning, which was a more practical and accurate approach than measuring by hand.

This revealed troodontid and therizinosaur gnashers were among the teeth, a first for British fossils and marking the oldest known fossils for these dinosaurs anywhere in the world. Among them were others belonging to the maniraptorans, a group of dinosaurs that included Velociraptors.

How this discovery could revolutionize knowledge about Therizinosaurus

Maniraptorans are known to have evolved during the Middle Jurassic, but scant discoveries indicate that there are gaps in our knowledge of their occurrence and range. This latest research pushes the origins of some of their members back by around 30 million years and tells us they spread around the world earlier than previously thought.

“The use of machine learning in vertebrate paleontology is still in its infancy, although its use is growing,” said Simon Wills, a doctoral student at the Natural History Museum who led the research, in a statement. sent to our colleagues at IFLScience.

“The main drawback is the need to have a comprehensive training dataset for the models to learn from. In our study, we are fortunate that there is already a relatively large dataset of dinosaur tooth measurements that we could use to train the models.”

Prehistoric Planet fans will remember Ole’ Salad Scoops from the historic series in 2022, which showcased these herbivorous dinosaurs with their signature scissor-like claw bones. They look pretty sinister in Jurassic World Dominion, but it’s thought they were more useful for clawing at vegetation rather than slicing through enemies.

We knew they were harvesting vegetation in the Late Cretaceous, but this fossil first teaches us new things about their range and occurrence, as well as providing more insight into maniraptorans as a group.

“Previous research had suggested maniraptorans existed in the Middle Jurassic, but the actual fossil evidence was patchy and controversial,” Wills continued.

“Together with fossils found elsewhere, this research suggests the group had already achieved a global distribution by this point. The teeth we analyzed include what are currently the only troodontid and therizinosaurus fossils ever recorded in the UK and are the oldest record of these dinosaurs anywhere in the world.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!