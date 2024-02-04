The Italian film of the year, with an extraordinary record of attendance in theaters and critical praise, 'There's Still Tomorrow' by Paola Cortellesi, is starting to make its voice heard and establish itself abroad too. After the applause last autumn for the international premiere in Haifa, the excellent recent presentation on the pages of the 'New York Times', and awaiting the imminent release in France, Cortellesi's film triumphed last night at the Gothenburg Film Festival, the largest film festival in the Nordic countries.

An event of global importance, now in its 47th edition, which every year attracts more than 160,000 visitors who participate in more than 1,000 screenings of 450 films. 'There's Still Tomorrow' won the Dragon Award Best International Film, assigned by the festival audience (just like what happened at the Rome Film Festival), for the best international film. The film warmed up the audience, usually more than composed, who broke into long, warm applause in the presence of the director herself. And the film is now preparing for release in Sweden too, where the distributor Folkets Bio will bring it to more than 30 theaters from March 1st.

The selections of Italian films at the Gothenburg Festival were coordinated, as in recent years in a consolidated exchange relationship, by the Filmitalia area of ​​Cinecittà. It should be noted that the film's international journey began at another festival accompanied by Filmitalia/Cinecittà, the Haifa Festival, in an international premiere that was immediately greeted enthusiastically by the public.