After several years away, Joaquín de Orbegoso returned to “Al fondo hay sitio” as ‘Mike’ Miller. With his return to the América Televisión series, fumes have heated up between him and Joel Gonzales, his eternal rival. However, the story has gone in another direction and the popular “Gringo atrasador” is in a stable relationship with Macarena, Diego Montalbán’s sister, after revealing that his love affair with Monserrat ended. There is no doubt that the actor in question is remembered for “AFHS”. In this regard, it should be noted that his work has always been supported by his sister, who is as or more famous than him. You probably know her and you didn’t even know they were related.

Joaquín de Orbegoso came to “Al fondo hay sitio” to star in a love story with María Grazia Gamarra. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“There is room at the bottom”: who is the sister of Joaquín de Orbegoso?

Joaquin de Orbegoso He studied Psychology at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú (PUCP), but discovered his vocation in acting and, from there, he has not stopped being the star of different series, theater productions and more. “My dad is a plastic artist (…). The funny thing is, when I was a kid, I didn’t like acting; However, he always ended up acting, because they said that he did not do it badly, ”the interpreter revealed to Caretas when he spoke about his artistic roots.

Of course, he is not the only one who shines in his family. In case you don’t know, the beloved ‘Mike’ from “Al fondo hay sitio” shares a blood relationship with Katia Condos: “Brothers in real life, from the same mother”, The actress clarified when she congratulated Joaquín on social networks a while ago.

Joaquín de Orbegoso is the brother of Katia Condos on her mother’s side. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Joaquin Orbegoso/Facebook/Katia Condos

Who is Katia Condos, the sister of Joaquín de Orbegoso?

Although the two artists appear to be contemporaries, Katia Condos is 54 years old, while Joaquín de Orbegoso is 43 years old. However, the age difference does not necessarily apply to the amount of experience they have accumulated in their respective careers.

Katia is one of the most famous actresses on Peruvian TV and cinema. Her career dates back to the 90s, when she began to gain great recognition after her time in productions such as “The Avenging Angel: Caligula”, “Pataclaun” and more. Her path was established with titles such as “Tuna face”, “Obsession”, “Asu mare” and many more.

Among his recent premieres is the film “Single, married, widow, divorced”, a comedy in which he starred alongside Gianella Neyra, Milene Vásquez and Patricia Portocarrero.

