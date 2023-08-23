It’s no surprise to fans of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ that Francesca Maldini has always tried to prevent his family and close associates from mating with family members gonzalesand in this new season of the popular series of America TV He still doesn’t change his mind. Now the ‘Noni’ do not agree with the relationship between Alessia and ‘Jimmy’, who so far are the strongest couple who promise to continue their love story. However, Francesca’s plans for them seem to be different, since she gave ‘Charo’s’ youngest son an offer she couldn’t refuse.

What does Francesca plan against ‘Jimmy’ in ‘AFHS’?

Despite the fact that Francesca has given them a free pass to be together, in the last chapter of ‘AFHS’, she offered the youngest of the Gonzales a great job opportunity within the Maldini corporation. However, on her second day as her assistant, it seems that ‘Noni’ is remorseful and has begun to pressure ‘Jimmy’ with increasingly difficult tasks, which would indicate that she is planning something against the young man.

How is ‘Jimmy’ doing working with Francesca?

Initially, ‘Jimmy’ began to work happily at the Maldini corporation and showed good performance, despite the fact that he continues to work in the restaurant and with the mototaxi. Therefore, Francesca decided that she is her personal assistant, but little by little she has started to pressure him and ask him to make reports of 10 years in 1 hour, as well as get an old collection of books.

