“Al fondo hay sitio” is full of priceless moments. One of these was the occasion when Serenazgo agents arrested Yoni for mistaking him for a transvestite and causing disturbances in Las Lomas.

“At the bottom there is room” came to light in 2019 through América TV and became the most successful Peruvian series in recent years. The occurrences between the Gonzáles and the Maldini were always a reason for laughter and this has not changed with the tenth season.

As we saw in the new chapters, Jimmy disguised himself as a friend of Alessia in order to spend time with her inside her house. However, this is not the first time that a character deceives the neighbors and followers of the program in this way.

The day Yoni dressed up in “AFHS”

In chapter 972 of “There’s Room in the Back”, Yoni did Pollo Gordo a favor by posing as his partner to make Shirley jealous. In order not to be recognized, he wore a wig and feminine clothes, managed to fool all the residents of Las Lomas during a pollada.

Minutes later, Serenazgo looks for him after being accused of being a woman with a bad reputation and runs terrified towards his mother, who fails to recognize him at first. “Please, get this firecracker out of me,” she yells and his son takes off his wig to everyone’s astonishment.

Yoni explains to her mother that she agreed only because she owed Pollo Gordo a favor and she faints, believing that they had a love affair. At the end of the day, the misunderstanding was cleared up and suspicions about a courtship between the boys were dispelled.