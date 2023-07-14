Terror continues to surface in “At the bottom there is room”. In the recent episode of the series, everyone in Las Nuevas Lomas is very scared after learning that Claudia Llanos has returned and that she has already been able to get close to Francesca Maldini, causing her a heart attack, for which she had to be hospitalized. One of the most frightened is ‘Charito’, who reproached Koki a lot for telling Jimmy to work at Diego Montalbán’s restaurant.

After explaining that he had nothing to fear, Jimmy went to work at Francesca’s, where he was having a good day with his new chef, Laia, until suddenly he received a visit from a woman who was dressed completely in black, who stood in front of the young man, which caused great terror in his gaze. Seeing this, Koki immediately went to jump on the woman, who ended up showing her identity: it was Kimberly, former lover of the youngest of the Gonzales.

