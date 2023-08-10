Tragedies don’t have when to stop at “At the bottom there is room.” After being in the same hell after being kidnapped by Claudia Llanos, Peter He went through a long recovery period, so strong news could greatly affect his health. On this occasion, Francesca he told him a very shocking secret, which caused the butler to collapse and lose consciousness. This caused ‘Madam’ to desperately call Hiro, who was able to revive him and help him come to his senses. But what was the news that made him faint?

What did Francesca say to Peter to make him faint?

After returning home after having suffered a decompensation after learning that Macarena had decided to end her relationship with ‘Mike’ by Joel Gonzales, Francesca decided to talk to Peter about it, although with some doubts. This is due to what happened when he was kidnapped by Claudia Llanos. However, at the insistence of her butler, the ‘Noni’ told her the whole secret in great detail.

This caused Peter to faint in his ‘Madam’s’ room, who feared the worst and desperately called Hiro. He immediately went to revive his partner as quickly as possible. After coming to his senses, Peter sought explanations as to why Macarena left ‘Mike’, a young man with an education and economic stability who loves her, for someone like Joel. However, Francesca did not know how to answer that question either.

Why did Macarena end up with ‘Mike’?

In previous chapters, it could be seen that Macarena could not get Joel out of her head, because she thought of him more every day, despite the fact that she continued in her relationship with ‘Mike’, whom she was going to marry in a short time. After seeing the kiss that the “Fish-Face Boy” gave with “Patty”, Diego Montalbán’s sister burst into tears and had a deep depression, which motivated her to end her romance with “Mike” .

After that, ‘Mike’ told him that he was only with him out of pity because he had a debt with him after having given the money for his ransom after being kidnapped by Claudia Llanos and for buying the art gallery from her. Seeing everything accomplished, the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ had no choice but to return to his car with a broken heart and tears in his eyes.

Macarena ended up with ‘Mike’ because she couldn’t get Joel Gonzales, with whom she is in love, out of her head. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

