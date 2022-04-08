The club nutritionist has provided an ad hoc meal plan. And then a lot of rest

Half of the Rossoneri midfield and the man from the trocar, Bennacer and Kessie, will be decisive in the trip to Turin: geometry and intuition, intensity and dynamism are asked of them. Needs that both, practicing Muslims, will have to reconcile with Ramadan. At this time of the year, a Koranic prescription prohibits food and drink from sunrise to sunset: a particularly restrictive rule for those who make sport their profession. The two Rossoneri will observe you, like other colleagues in the league. For them, the company has arranged an even closer contact with the club’s nutritionist, who follows them daily. When religion allows it, they recover with an ad hoc food plan: food and hydration to regain the energy they need. A plan associated with many hours of rest: once the commitments on the field are concluded, relaxation and sleep become absolutely fundamental. On match day it is allowed to be more elastic, so Bennacer and Kessie can actually adjust to the nutritional table provided for the rest of the teammates. An additional effort that must be managed in the rest of the week, even if it is a habit for both of them: their bodies are also trained for this effort. See also Rafa Benitez the misunderstood: is he too far ahead or too far back?

Month – Ramadan is observed in the ninth month of the Muslim lunar year, in this 2022 it coincides with the period from Saturday 2 April to next Monday 2 May. Since it started, Milan have played at San Siro against Bologna: Bennacer, who started the game, was replaced after twenty-five minutes of the restart. Instead of him, inside Kessie. A relay that this time will not occur: both will start from the beginning. After the game Pioli had not motivated the change with any particular reasons: a simple technical choice, Bennacer had been the best of the team, not at all tired. Rather, there was a need to change something at the center to restore verve to the group and above all to the attack.

In the center – To pay with the exclusion the choice of Franck as finisher will be Brahim Diaz: in the final of last season the Spaniard turned on scoring two of the four goals of the championship, but this time his light remains intermittent. Kessie on the trocar had made his debut in Empoli, in the round before the Christmas holidays: AC Milan win and a brace from the Ivorian. The choice was then repeated later, in the derby, against Napoli and again with Empoli in the second round match. Random or not, all Rossoneri successes. Pioli changes to try to return goals to the attack: with Bologna there was a lack of precision, but in the three games of the championship in March Milan had scored at most one goal. Thus, space for Bennacer-Kessie, the central axis of the Devil. See also Dragowski played 80 balls. When the goalkeeper is the first director

