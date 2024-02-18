Another episode of You've Got Mail he delighted our evening by allowing us to know some details about really interesting stories. The one that most captured the public's attention was the one that saw Giuseppe and Valeria as protagonists.

Let's find out together what happened between the two by retracing the stages of their relationship historythe wedding proposal of man to woman and her reaction.

Giuseppe and Valeria take part in C'è Posta per te

Last night another episode of. was broadcast on Canale 5 You've Got Mail. As always Maria De Filippi has welcomed into the study of the program all those who, for one reason or another, have decided to use its program intervention. Among these Joseph.

The man decided to contact the drafting of the programas he intends to take back control of his relationship with Valeria, a woman with whom he lived for more than 7 years. Theirs first meeting it happened in 2014, when Valeria was going through a very bad period following the loss of his parents. The woman is also mother of a small child and when the two get to know each other they decide to join together to become one family.

At first though, due to work commitments they are unable to spend much time together and it is precisely at this juncture that Giuseppe commits his first mistake. Valeria is very distant and doesn't have many opportunities to be close to her partner. For this reason he undertakes a relation with another woman. The latter, however, is tired of doing the lover he decides to impose himself and begins to blackmail Giuseppe, telling him that he would tell Valeria everything if he didn't make a decision.

Obviously this will lead the man to to confess the betrayal to his campaign, revealing to her that it was a huge one I err and that he only wants her. Valeria, however, doesn't take it the same way, as she decides to end their relationship and she goes to live alone with her son.

The marriage proposal and Valeria's response

Joseph he then decided to contact Valeria resorting to You've Got Mail and the woman decided to take part in the broadcast knowing that it was most likely her ex. The man used very sweet words towards her, describing how he never stopped love her and how he plans to spend the rest of his life with her.

Giuseppe then asked Valeria to marry him, but she agreed instead declined the invitation describing him as crazy. Mary he then listened to the Valeria's version who told how he can no longer trust the man following the many disappointments received in the past. The woman then concluded her speech by declaring that at this moment he must think of her and her son, as she no longer wants to give others sorrows to the little one at home.