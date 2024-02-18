The famous show You've Got Mail, broadcast on Channel 5 and presented by Maria De Filippi, is one of the most loved programs by Italians. The program deals with different stories and each protagonist has the freedom to open the famous envelope or not. In the episode of February 17 a personal and very painful tragedy kept fans of the program glued to the small screen. Among the guests of the episode we cannot fail to mention Matteo Berrettini, tennis champion at the episode of You've Got Mail. But not everyone loved the young athlete's words.

Matteo Berrettini at You've Got Mail

Guest of honor of the fifth episode of You've Got Mailwhich aired on February 17or, he was the tennis champion Matteo Berrettini. Her participation in the program is linked to the story she features as protagonists two sisters of Pistoia. Debora and Denise they are the two sisters from Pistoia who told their dramatic story in front of the cameras of Mediaset. Matteo Berrettini represents the apology note of Deborah to his sister Denise.

Denise and Deborah

The story of the two sisters is really a lot painful. In fact, Debora wants to ask her sister's forgiveness for having been absent during a really difficult moment in her sister's life. Denise he lost the fiancé Of 28 years suddenly due to an illness during a soccer training. For work reasons, Deborah she was unable to reach her sister before 10 days. And upon his arrival he finds Denise destroyed by unspeakable pain.

Debora regrets not having been at her sister's side during that difficult moment. Denise decides to open the envelope, thus forgiving her sister. Matteo Berrettini, talking to Denise He says:

“There is always a restart after a fall, life is beautiful, the wheel turns.”

Matteo Berrettini and Denise

The sportsman advises the young woman to leave with her sister, perhaps right from there Milan, where the latter lives. At the end of the program, despite the reconciliation of the two sisters, a controversy broke out on social media over the tennis player's words. In fact, many users argue that he shouldn't have recommend Denise to move to Milan to be able to spend more with her sister. This personal and delicate choice is up to the young woman alone, when and if she feels ready.