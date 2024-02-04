There's Posta for you, the touching story of Sandro and Luciana: Raoul Bova also showed himself touched by the death of their eldest son

In the episode of “You've Got Mail” aired on the evening of Saturday 3 January, Maria De Filippi told the story of Sandro and Luciana. The two parents unfortunately had to suffer too much to bear, which would be the loss of their eldest son, Amedeo.

The man chose to make a surprise to his wife, because during the period in which the boy was fighting against that terrible illness, he proved to be “weak” and did not helped the woman.

Sandro and Luciana had two sonsthe biggest Amedeo and the smallest Emmanuel. They met in middle school and only got together when they were older.

A beautiful love story was born between them, which culminated in the birth of their children. Unfortunately a March 2020when the eldest son was only 12 years old, they noticed one strange swelling.

Dad Sandro explained that it took 5 long months to get a diagnosis, which however was truly heartbreaking. The doctors tried to do everything they could, but they quickly realized that the situation was a lot serious. In the letter the man to his wife wrote:

I thank you because you were patient with me, you cheered me up, thank you for always being full of warmth. You are the best mother that everyone would like to have. I would remarry you any day.

The story of Sandro and Luciana, the gift of Raoul Bova

Sandro as a gift for his wife Luciana, he asked Raoul Bova. The latter was moved when he heard what they had suffered. For this reason he chose to give the woman one necklace with a small cross, with a special meaning and also a trip to Polynesia.

The actor showed himself touched from the history of this family, also given the death of the son and the ache that this caused to both of them. In fact, when she had the chance to speak, she said:

